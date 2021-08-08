When UFC strawweight Angela Hill revealed that her grandparents were involved in an alien abduction case

UFC fighter Angela Hill once narrated a story on how her parents were allegedly abducted by aliens back in 1961.

Appearing on 'The Hard Times' podcast, 'Overkill' talked about how her grandparents, Barney and Betty Hill, were part of one of the most widely publicized cases of alien abduction.

"They were driving and they lost time and then they got abducted and they didn’t remember what had happened, but they started having similar nightmares. And then, they ended up getting hypnotized, which was big back then, it was big at the time. So, they got hypnotized to recall what happened in those 6 or 7 or however many hours. And it turns out they had identical stories of seeing a light in the sky and a spaceship dropping down in front of them stopping the car, pulling them out of the car and performing all these experiments on them, and then putting them back in. So yeah, they got Men in Black-ed. They got like, flashed,” said Angela Hill.

Angela Hill revealed that she uses that story as an ice-breaker and intended to tell the incident to Joe Rogan during her appearance on 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast, but it completely slipped her mind.

Living in New Hampshire, Barney and Betty Hill made claims that they were abducted by aliens in September 1961. It was one of the very first reported cases of abduction by extraterrestrial beings. The incident later became known as the 'Hill Abduction'.

Angela Hill currently competes in the strawweight division of the UFC. The 36-year-old has a professional MMA record of 13-10.

Angela Hill lost to Tecia Torres at UFC 265

Angela HiIl came up short in her rematch against Tecia Torres at UFC 265 as she lost the fight via unanimous decision. The three judges scored the fight 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 in favor of 'The Tiny Tornado'.

The two fighters previously fought at UFC 188. The first encounter also saw Torres getting her hand raised at the end of the fight.

For round-the-clock coverage and lightning fast delivery of the latest MMA news, follow SK MMA!

Edited by Harvey Leonard