"I've always wanted to work with him": Keke Palmer praises co-star Daniel Kaluuya after 'Nope' filming

Keke Palmer is all praise for co-star Daniel Kaluuya after working together on their new movie, ‘Nope.’ The two stars, Keke and Daniel, are now getting to know each other better after filming of the upcoming new horror thriller. During an interview, Keke Palmer said:

“I love Daniel, I've always wanted to work with him. It's one thing to be like 'Oh my gosh I'm going to be in Jordan Peele's movie, but then I'm going to be in Jordan Peele's movie that he's doing again with Daniel!”

“He’s really good, like good for real”: Keke Palmer is all praises for Daniel

In the interview with PEOPLE. Keke Palmer also spoke about how she was always a fan of Kaluuya even before she saw him in Get Out. She exclaimed:

"When I saw his episode of Black Mirror I said he's really good, like good for real. Acting acting. So when Get Out came out I knew it was going to be good 'cause I was like, 'They got the man from the Black Mirror episode!”

Being close friends in today’s date, Keke also praised Daniel as a person, and just not as an actor or co-star. Speaking about his accent, she said:

“Working with him was incredible. It's funny, I got some of his personality when we were working but I really got his personality when he was able to use his accent. Most of the time , on the set, he was speaking in an American accent, and that does, unfortunately, dull a little bit of your personality because you're like in another language almost, so now that we're going around, doing press together and hanging out, it's like, 'Oh I get to really see the way that you are.'"

Nope features Palmer & Kaluuya as a sibling duo

The horror thriller is all set to be released on July 22, after the smashing success of Us and Get Out. Nope is a mysterious UFO-centered story that will unite Peele and Daniel once again. Both the stars - Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya - feature in the movie as siblings who try to capture video proof of an unidentified flying object.

Speaking about the movie, the director and co-producer, Peele described the progression of OJ, played by Kaluuya and Emerald, played by Plamer. Speaking about the dynamics of the stars working together, Peele once said:

"It's about their ability to go from not connecting to acknowledging they have always seen each other. This film's about many things, but in its core, this movie is about a brother and sister."

Peele also praised Kaluuya, calling him his “all-time favourite actor.” With high hopes from the film, fans too are super ecstatic for the release of the film. One fan posted on Twitter saying:

“I look forward to seeing ‘NOPE’ because Jordan Peele doesn't make run of the mill movies. Also Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya are actually good actors. Love them both!”

"I look forward to seeing 'NOPE' because Jordan Peele doesn't make run of the mill movies. Also Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya are actually good actors. Love them both!"

Daniel Kaluuya and Jordan Peele are a match made in cinema heaven! They also tapped Keke "always with a bag" Palmer too! Can't wait to see Nope!

Look forward to seeing #NOPE ! Jordan Peele has a knack for mixing horror and comedy. Love Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya are actually good actors. Figured that most horror flicks are comedy anyway!

The trailer for the film itself received a lot of love from the fans. Since being released on June 26, 2022, the trailer has received over a million views and comments from fans who are desperately waiting for the movie to release.

