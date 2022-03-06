Who is Heir Holiness? 'Get Out' star Daniel Kaluuya's friends and family concerned over ties to 'life strategist'

As per New York Post's Page Six, Nope star Daniel Kaluuya has left his close ones concerned over his new rumored relationship with Heir Holiness. According to the publication, the actor fired his publicist and agents, seemingly under Holiness's influence.

Following the actor cutting ties with his agency, Holiness updated her LinkedIn credentials as Daniel Kaluuya's personal manager. However, since then, she has deleted or deactivated her LinkedIn profile.

The New York Post has reportedly confirmed Holiness' influence on the actor via multiple sources. She reportedly accompanied him on the set of Jordan Peele's Nope, where many were concerned to see her behavior and sway over Kaluuya.

Numerous people have voiced their concerns about Heir Holiness, stating that she had "marginalized" the actor's team. In February, Puck News reported that there had been multiple controversies regarding Holiness' presence on the set. Some insiders and production crew were also "afraid of her."

Puck News also reported that the 33-year-old actor has allegedly let go of his agents from Los Angeles-based Creative Artists Agency. The agency reportedly handles Hollywood stars like Tom Hanks, Helen Mirren, Steven Spielberg, and Ava DuVernay, amongst others.

What is known about Daniel Kaluuya's rumored companion, Heir Holiness?

Heir Holiness, who has been identified as Vanylla Salimah Mahmoud, claims to be a "life strategist." The woman is reportedly 50-years-old and claims to be a spiritualist. On her LinkedIn, which has since been deleted, Holiness claimed that she was the 'Head Mistress of The International Alma Mater, Blessed University.'

Meanwhile, in a description of what seems to be her YouTube channel, Holiness claimed that she founded The International Alma Matter. She wrote:

"Peace Be With YOU! The International Alma Mater is an organization dedicated to... Self Love, Self Growth and Self Realization with an intention to uplift, assist, teach and LOVE!"

Some sources claim that the mysterious woman contacted Daniel Kaluuya on the set of Black Panther (2018) and met through a makeup artist. However, other sources claim that Heir Holiness established contact with the actor following his Oscar win for the Best Supporting Actor for Judas and the Black Messiah in 2021.

