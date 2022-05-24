Fans rejoice as "Tom Cruise running" scene from Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning trailer takes the cake

The worldwide celebrated and beloved Mission: Impossible franchise is all set to roll out its seventh installment Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One in 2023. Paramount Pictures has finally launched the official trailer for their latest fan-favorite spy action film starring Tom Cruise on the 23rd of May, 2022.

Since its release, the trailer for the movie has already started to create a lot of buzz, anticipation and excitement among fans as they witness their favorite superstar Tom Cruise running like a lightning bolt.

Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement and joy at seeing the star running and executing some pretty remarkable stunts in the trailer as it gives them a good idea of what is about to arrive in theaters in 2023. It is safe to say that the trailer is nothing short of breathtaking.

Curious George @Gsticksgeros IGN @IGN The official trailer for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One sees Tom Cruise drive a motorcycle off a cliff into a free-fall, and it's awesome. The official trailer for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One sees Tom Cruise drive a motorcycle off a cliff into a free-fall, and it's awesome. https://t.co/h6Sg4AGyMP Is there any actor better at running than Tom Cruise? twitter.com/IGN/status/152… Is there any actor better at running than Tom Cruise? twitter.com/IGN/status/152…

Without further ado, let's take a closer look at the fans' reactions to Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One trailer.

The official trailer for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is here

Fans burst into joy after seeing "Tom Cruise running" in the trailer

Since Paramount Pictures dropped the trailer for the seventh instalment of the much-celebrated franchise, fans have been buzzing with excitement. Without a doubt, the official trailer has left viewers eager to see what the much-loved franchise's fresh new spy-action film will bring to the table.

Paul @PaulEnicola



Also: The guy's turning 60 THIS JULY.



That's crazy commitment right there. Of course, no #MissionImpossible trailer is complete without a scene of Tom Cruise (1) running like his life depended on it, and (2) pulling off a death-defying stunt just because.Also: The guy's turning 60 THIS JULY.That's crazy commitment right there. #FilmTwitter Of course, no #MissionImpossible trailer is complete without a scene of Tom Cruise (1) running like his life depended on it, and (2) pulling off a death-defying stunt just because.Also: The guy's turning 60 THIS JULY. That's crazy commitment right there. #FilmTwitter https://t.co/njECnZouIc

Action superstar Tom Cruise, who is renowned and highly acclaimed for performing his own mind-blowing stunts, is seen doing some jaw-dropping stunts throughout the trailer, which gives a good glimpse of what is about to come. But there is one scene in the trailer where Tom Cruise, who is seen running at an exceptional speed, takes the cake.

VFXATHEIST @raymondyusuff_ Matt Neglia @NextBestPicture What do you all think of the trailer for MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - DEAD RECKONING starring Tom Cruise? Coming to theaters on 7/14/23 #FilmTwitter What do you all think of the trailer for MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - DEAD RECKONING starring Tom Cruise? Coming to theaters on 7/14/23 #FilmTwitter https://t.co/LQPCKSElsF Okay Guys, Tom just got off a cliff with a bike and we can see that he did it for real again, that Tom cruise running shot, always slaps. twitter.com/nextbestpictur… Okay Guys, Tom just got off a cliff with a bike and we can see that he did it for real again, that Tom cruise running shot, always slaps. twitter.com/nextbestpictur…

Fans are well aware that Tom's identity as an actor is heavily influenced by his stunt work. Beginning with filmmaker Brian De Palma's initial Mission: Impossible in 1996, the franchise has now progressed into a platform for Cruise to execute risky stunts, largely under the direction of Christopher McQuarrie. Since the trailer's release, Twitter has been flooded with posts from fans all around the world who are completely enthralled after watching the actor run on screen. Some fans have pointed out that actor Tom Cruise is about to turn 60, and witnessing him perform all of these stunts is both surreal and thrilling.

Fans have expressed their excitement for the film even before it was released in theaters, after witnessing the actor run like that in the original trailer released by Paramount Pictures on May 23, 2022.

Rakesh Nagaraj @rakeshmn

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One | Official Teaser Trailer ... Loved the trailer and cant wait for this one but its so long away. Anyways, Tom Cruise and his running! Absolutely brilliant...Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One | Official Teaser Trailer ... youtu.be/2m1drlOZSDw via @YouTube Loved the trailer and cant wait for this one but its so long away. Anyways, Tom Cruise and his running! Absolutely brilliant...Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One | Official Teaser Trailer ... youtu.be/2m1drlOZSDw via @YouTube

Some fans have also pointed out that the upcoming spy action movie is going to be absolutely wild as the trailer shows some unbelievably astounding and electrifying scenes.

It's just a waiting game now for fans as the seventh installment of the fan-favorite franchise Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is all set to premiere in 2023.

Edited by Babylona Bora