Top 5 Movie Releases in August 2022

After numerous major releases in July, August is also set to bring to the theater a wide assortment of titles with a bit of everything for everyone. The month has offerings across multiple genres like action, adventure, thriller, fantasy as well as horror. The titles will also feature some of the most prominent actors in the industry, including Brad Pitt, Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton and Diane Keaton, among others.

With so many options to choose from, fans don't need to feel overwhelmed. We have created a list of top releases across the month covering all genres and have explored what you may expect from each title.

Bullet Train, Beast and more movies set to arrive this August in theatres

1) Bullet Train

Bullet Train (Image via Sony Pictures)

Date of Release: August 5, 2022

Bullet Train is an upcoming action comedy thriller from the house of Sony. The film features an ensemble cast including Brad Pitt, Joey King, Sandra Bullock, Bad Bunny, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Hiroyuki Sanada and others. Directed by industry veteran and co-director of John Wick, David Leitch, Bullet Train is sure to pack some explosive action sequences.

The film follows assassin Ladybug, who is fed up with his job and is on his final assignment in Tokyo to retrieve a briefcase from one of Japan's fastest moving bullet trains. What brings in the fun is that the train is filled with assassins from across the world with assignments that overlap with others and his own.

Bullet Train promises two hours of action-packed entertainment. Definitely try to catch this high octane ride as it arrives in theaters on August 5, 2022.

2) Mack and Rita

Mack and Rita (Image via Gravitas Ventures)

Date of Release: August 12, 2022

Mack and Rita is a comedy drama directed by Katie Aselton with a screenplay from Madeline Walter and Paul Welsh. The movie stars Diane Keaton in the lead role as an older version of Elizabeth Lail's character, alongside Taylour Paige, Dustin Milligan, Simon Rex and others.

Mack and Rita follows the story of a 30 year old woman, Mack Martin, who has always felt that she is much more mature for her age. When she goes to one of her best friends Carla's bachelorette events alone, she actually turns into an older woman. The film follows her as she lives the life she always thought her inner self wanted and deserved.

3) Beast

Beast (Image via Universal)

Date of Release: August 19, 2022

Beast is an upcoming survival thriller film by Baltasar Kormakur that stars Idris Elba in the lead role. Jaime Sullivan's story has achieved quite a bit of momentum with Elba's charismatic presence and the thrill of witnessing a man vs nature showdown as we have seen in the trailer.

Beast follows recently widowed Dr. Nate Samuels on a trip to South Africa with his family, where he first met his wife. He has decided to return with his two daughters in hopes of reconnecting with them, but what waits for them is not a healing journey through the savanna, but a desperate fight for survival.

They are hunted by a blood-thristy lion who sees all human beings as his enemy after surviving from poachers. Uncharacteristic of natural predators, the lion has been on a massive killing spree without the need to hunt and has finally put its eyes on the Samuels family.

4) Barbarian

Barbarian (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Date of Release: August 31, 2022

Barbarian has been hailed as one of the most mind-bending horror films by audiences at its early screening at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. Barbarian comes from Zack Cregger, creator of Miss March (2007) and Wrecked(2016-2018). While it will be different from his other generally upbeat projects, Barbarian is said to have its own share of humor.

The film follows Tess as the unlucky protagonist, a young woman who has booked an Airbnb in a Detroit suburb for the duration of her stay, for a job interview in the city. But she reaches the address to find out that a stranger is already apparently renting the place.

Against her better judgement, she decides to stay the night only to soon find out that there is something very sinister happening in the house and there is an unknown house guest. Barbarian is not your run of the mill horror flick but is set to make you scream, laugh and gasp throughout its 100 minutes of runtime.

5) Three Thousand Years of Longing

Three Thousand Years of Longing (Image via MGM)

Date of Release: August 31, 2022

Three Thousand Years of Longing is August's offering in the genre of fantasy drama. The film is another Idris Elba starrer, with Tilda Swinton as the protagonist. Directed by renowned filmmaker George Miller, the film has been adapted from a short story by A. S. Byatt, The Djinn in the Nightingale's Eye.

The film follows Tilda Swinton as Alithea Binnie, a rational scholar who on her trip to Istanbul for a conference, gets herself a souvenir from the Istanbul market. But back in her hotel, she discovers her souvenir to be a djinn. The djinn offers her three wishes in exchange for his own freedom, but Alithea is catious of the many tales that warn against wishing upon the djinn's offers.

The film revolves around their exchanges and conversations as Alithea comes to a decision as to how to use her wishes. What she finally wishes for them, it takes them by surprise.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far