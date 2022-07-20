What is expected from DC at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2022? Panel and convention schedule announced

As expected, comic book fans and pop culture enthusiasts are quite excited about the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con. The coveted event is back on an even larger scale post-pandemic. Attendees will gear up for the festival with their favorite comic books ready for signing, while online viewers can enjoy a livestream on social media straight from the comfort of their homes.

The two major studios, Marvel and DC, will be presenting at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con. While Marvel is returning after three years, DC last presented in 2018. DC, having developed their own virtual event, DC Fandome, has announced their upcoming titles virtually, and nothing can replace the cheers (or boos) of thousands of fans.

Many are excited for DC to provide updates on their many ongoing projects, upcoming comics as well as news about the new slates in the DCEU continuity.

DC’s Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be presented at Hall H of the San Diego Comic-Con

DC has released a schedule on their official website which states the day, panel, and the venue of the highly anticipated presentation at the San Diego Comic-Con. The grand event, which starts on Thursday, July 21, 2022, will go on till Sunday, July 24, 2022. However, DC will only be presenting on the first three days of the event.

Schedule for Thursday, July 21, 2022

DC will kick off the event on Thursday at 10.00 am with the DC Super-Villains Cosplay Meetup. As the rogues gather, pose for stories and reels, and share their villainous plans, other venues will host panels like DC’s Dark Crisis and conversations with Tom King and Tom Taylor as they discuss Nightwing, Superman: Son of Kal-El, and other graphic novels. Top DC writer Jim Lee will also be celebrating his 25th year in the industry as he speaks about Batman and his history.

Comic book fans will meet their literary heroes as they sign copies of their favorite comics from writers and artists like Joshua Williamson, Daniel Sampere, Tom Taylor, Bruno Redondo, and many other stars in the comic book industry.

Meanwhile, Room 6A will provide a sneak peek at the highly anticipated game, Gotham Knights. The creators will showcase the making of the game along with the voice actor of Nightwing Christopher Sean providing additional insights. DC will end its first day with a bang with a screening of not one, but two episodes of the upcoming season 3 of Harley Quinn.

Schedule for Friday, July 22, 2022

Day two of the famed convention will begin with copy signings and comic book conversations. DC will showcase the behind-the-scenes of the new game MultiVersus as the creators display their skills using their favorite characters like Batman, Superman, Jake, Finn, and the all-powerful Shaggy.

Friday will conclude with two special screenings of the upcoming Green Lantern: Beware My Power. The voice actors of the animated movie Jimmi Simpson, Jamie Gray Hyder, and Brian Bloom, along with director Jeff Wamester, will discuss the making of the film.

Schedule for Saturday, July 23, 2022

Saturday is slated to be a big day for DC as they take over the coveted Hall H at the San Diego Comic-Con. Able to seat over six thousand attendees, the hall will present the highly anticipated movies Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Fans will be treated to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Zachary Levi portraying Black Adam and Shazam facing off against each other for the first time.

Fans can expect trailers and footage of both films along with a surprise presentation from the upcoming Blue Beetle film. However, enthusiasts who are expecting announcements for future DC movies will be heavily disappointed since DC has already lined up a plethora of projects that are yet to see the light of day.

After many other comic book conversations and signings, DC will bid farewell to fans with Netflix’s adaptation of the Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman. Finally, a special video presentation and Q&A will conclude DC’s presentation at the San Diego Comic-Con.

