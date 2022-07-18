When does San Diego Comic-Con 2022 (SDCC) start? Dates, panel, and schedule explored

The revered San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is ready to make a grand return this year, after operating low-key for two whole years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. San Diego Comic-Con 2022 will start on July 20, which will be the preview day, and will continue till July 25, 2022.

This year's convention will see some of the most anticipated events from giants like Marvel, DC, HBO, and Disney, something that has become a staple for these big brands.

Originally founded in 1970, San Diego Comic-Con is a four-day event that takes place at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. It began as a place to showcase comic books and sci-fi/fantasy-related movies, TV shows, and other popular art forms, but with the advent of modern-age streaming and an explosion of new material, it has evolved into something much more.

Read on for more details about San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 schedule: Which panels to not miss?

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 may be one of the most exciting events of the year, but it can also be fairly overwhelming, given the huge number of panels, all with varying timings. Even for those who are going to follow this event from the comfort of their homes, the schedule can be quite difficult to follow.

The first day, July 20, will be a relatively low-key day with nothing more than a few previews. However, from Thursday onwards, there will be a rush of new materials, panels, and exciting announcements.

San Diego Comic-Con @Comic_Con Announcing the 2022 Comic-Con Souvenir Book! This year's book will be a downloadable pdf filled with lots of full-color articles. Thank you to Comic-Con Special Guest Bill Morrison for creating the cover that is a salute to Dave Stevens’ Rocketeer. bit.ly/3RhZ88C Announcing the 2022 Comic-Con Souvenir Book! This year's book will be a downloadable pdf filled with lots of full-color articles. Thank you to Comic-Con Special Guest Bill Morrison for creating the cover that is a salute to Dave Stevens’ Rocketeer. bit.ly/3RhZ88C https://t.co/QkpKQwObt1

For example, the Marvel studios animation branch will have a panel from 2:15 pm in Room 6BCF. The panel is titled Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Moon Girl Magic!.

Other must-watch panels for Thursday, July 21, 2022, are:

1) Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – 12 pm – 1 pm PT (8pm – 9pm BST) Hall H.

2) Masters of the Universe: 40 Years – 3 pm – 4 pm PT (11 pm – 12 am BST) Hall H.

3) Inside Severance – 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm (11:30 pm – 12:30 am BST) Ballroom 20.

4) Andy Serkis, Scout Comics, and Thunder Present, 2022 Comic Slate – 5 pm – 6 pm PT (1 am – 2 am BST) Room 32AB.

To rival Marvel, the next day, Friday, July 22, will see DC come up with the World Premiere of Green Lantern: Beware My Power, screening, and Q&A at 6:30 pm in Ballroom 20.

Other noteworthy events for the day include:

1) The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – 10:30 am – 12 pm (6:30 pm – 8 pm BST) Hall H.

2) Marvel Studios (animation) – 11:45 am – 1:15 pm (7:45 pm – 9:15 pm BST) Ballroom 20.

3) AMC's Tales of the Walking Dead – 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm PT (8:30 pm – 9:30 pm BST) Hall H.

4) AMC's The Walking Dead –1:30 pm – 2:30 pm PT (9:30 pm – 10:30 pm BST) Hall H.

5) Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR: The Immortal Saga Continues – 3 pm – 4 pm PT (11 pm – 12 am BST) Hall H.

July 23, 2022, is going to be one of the most exciting days of San Diego Comic-Con 2022, as it will see both Marvel and DC host panels for their upcoming films. Marvel's 5 pm panel at Hall H will see them hand out important announcements about upcoming films like Black Panther 2.

Okiro @TheFirstOkiro I’m begging people to keep the conversation surrounding Black Panther 2 civil. Losing Chadwick Boseman was a tragedy and no matter what they do, the people making this film had an impossible task and the hardest choices to make I’m begging people to keep the conversation surrounding Black Panther 2 civil. Losing Chadwick Boseman was a tragedy and no matter what they do, the people making this film had an impossible task and the hardest choices to make https://t.co/40xpui8oKM

DC will also host a panel in Hall H at 10:15 am covering Black Adam and Shazam: Fury of the Gods. Other panels include:

1) Warner Bros Theatrical –10:15 am – 11:15 am PT (6 pm – 7:15 pm BST) Hall H

2) The Simpsons 11:30 am – 12:15 pm PT (7:30 pm – 8:15 pm BST) Ballroom 20

3) House of the Dragon 11:30 am – 12:30 pm (7:30 pm – 8:30 pm BST) Hall H

4) Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire – 2 pm – 2:45 pm (10 pm – 10:45 pm BST) Ballroom 20.

5) Back with a Vengeance: Chucky – 6:45 pm – 7:45 pm PT (2:45 am – 3:45 am BST) Indigo Ballroom.

The final day of the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 will see only one important panel, What We Do in the Shadows (FX) Exclusive Screening and Q&A. It will take place in Hall H from 1:15 pm to 2:15 pm PT (9:15 pm – 10:15 pm BST).

Matt Ramos @therealsupes Feige’s about to go crazy at Comic Con. Feige’s about to go crazy at Comic Con. https://t.co/EmyC8qrskD

Unfortunately, San Diego Comic-Con 2022 will not be live streamed. But there will be plenty of ways to catch it. Stay tuned for more updates.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far