"Just the way I like my epic fantasy": Game of Thrones creator George R. R. Martin heaps lavish praise on House of the Dragon 

Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin praised House of the Dragon, an upcoming spin-off of GoT, on his website last Wednesday.

In his blog titled Not a Blog, the 73-year-old writer stated that fans awaiting the release of the most anticipated series will not be disappointed.

"Anticipate away. I do not think you will be disappointed."

Here's what the author had to say about House of the Dragon

Based on Martin's 2018 novel Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones, taking place 200 years before the events of the latter.

The 10-episode series will trace the Targaryen dynasty’s conquest of the Seven Kingdoms. Martin, who saw a rough cut of its first episode, loved the portrayal of his "epic fantasy," as he wrote:

"It’s dark, it’s powerful, it’s visceral… just the way I like my epic fantasy."

The author expressed his excitement on finding out that House of the Dragon was ranked the most anticipated new show by IMDB.

"I have got to confess, I was chuffed to read that the most anticipated new show, according to IMDB, was… (drum roll, please) HOUSE OF THE DRAGON! That’s a hell of a list to be at the top of, too. Amazon’s new Tolkien series? Neil Gaiman’s SANDMAN? Marvel shows? STAR WARS shows? Good company."

He praised the cast as well as the makers of the show, Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik. About the series that will release on HBO Max in 2022, the author said:

"Ryan and Miguel have done an amazing job, and the cast… just as with GAME OF THRONES, most viewers will only have heard of a few of the actors, but I think you are going to fall in love with a lot of them. (Only to have your heart broken later when… but no, that would be telling). I think the Targaryens are in very good hands."

The teaser for the show was dropped in October and fans could not keep their heads as they took to social media platforms to express their excitement. Here are some tweets from people around the world:

بكر @Kinda_Libyan House of the Dragon is gonna be lit I just know it House of the Dragon is gonna be lit I just know it

David @Dav3M24 @GRRMspeaking People in our world can’t get enough of the fantasy world of Westeros. Can’t wait to watch house of the dragon @GRRMspeaking People in our world can’t get enough of the fantasy world of Westeros. Can’t wait to watch house of the dragon

Pat Sponaugle @patman23 Good morning to all y'all. It's the Ultimate Tuesday of 2021.

In 2022, I'm looking forward to civil war. To be very specific, the Targaryen Civil War to be featured in HBO's House of the Dragon. That's the only civil war I'm looking forward to. Good morning to all y'all. It's the Ultimate Tuesday of 2021.In 2022, I'm looking forward to civil war. To be very specific, the Targaryen Civil War to be featured in HBO's House of the Dragon. That's the only civil war I'm looking forward to.

The cast of the series, which will showcase the rise of the House of Targaryen, includes Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Paddy Considine, Steve Toussaint, and Rhys Ifans among others.

Edited by Saman