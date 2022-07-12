What happened to Joseph Quinn at Comic Con? Video of Stranger Things star crying wins hearts online

Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn became emotional at the London Film and Comic Con after a fan praised him for being "nice" to her in a "meet and greet" held the previous day.

The video was uploaded on social media by Twitter user @hellfirelover with the caption:

“No, it makes me so happy that Joe Quinn knows how much we love him and also appreciate him for giving us Eddie like he deserves the world for real.”

In the fourth season of Netflix's Stranger Things, the actor plays the role of Eddie Munson. Munson is the leader of the Hellfire Club - an official D&D club at Hawkins High - and is part of a band called Corroded Coffin, where he plays the electric guitar.

The video went viral within a few hours, with fans pouring out their love for the actor.

Joseph Quinn became emotional over a loving message shared by a fan

eddie munson supremacy | stranger things spoilers @hellfireIover no it makes me so happy that joe quinn knows how much we love him and also appreciate him for giving us eddie like he deserves the world for real no it makes me so happy that joe quinn knows how much we love him and also appreciate him for giving us eddie like he deserves the world for real https://t.co/dKlQnrEYzp

In the now-viral video, Joseph Quinn is seen sitting on the stage, answering questions from fans, when a woman is heard saying:

"Mine's not really a question, it's just more an extension of gratitude."

She continued by praising the actor for being welcoming to his fans and sympathized with him over a bad experience from the previous day. She added:

"A lot of us have heard of what happened yesterday, whether it's true or not, about how you were treated. I really want to say, we're really greatful that you're sharing your time. Thank you for signing our things, for spending time with us and making our summer."

She also spoke about how fans relate to his Stranger Things' character in different aspects and love him for the part that he played:

"I think we've all connected to Eddie for one reason or another. Wheather we like his taste in music, or that he's the outsider. I think all of us are a part of Eddie. We've travelled far because we really connected with you as well and you made our weekend."

She then shared her personal experience of meeting the actor and expressed her gratitude towards him.

After she finished her speech, Quinn wiped away his tears and joked, saying:

"Why'd you do that?"

The audience ended up laughing at his comment.

"This man deserves the world": Fans express their love for the actor on social media

Fans across the globe sent their love to the actor and appreciated the woman in the video, saying that the video is "heartwarming" and should be "treasured."

☀️ kirsten ☀️ @kinkyjaejoong Joseph Quinn crying because of all the love he has received........ please this man deserves the world Joseph Quinn crying because of all the love he has received........ please this man deserves the world

Roshan @raddsofficial I just saw the videos about #JosephQuinn crying over the fan speech which is truly heartwarming indeed even my dad cried watching this like this is so treasured moment that he didn't expect that he's going to be loved so much! aww he deserved the world and everything! 🥺🥺 I just saw the videos about #JosephQuinn crying over the fan speech which is truly heartwarming indeed even my dad cried watching this like this is so treasured moment that he didn't expect that he's going to be loved so much! aww he deserved the world and everything! 🥺🥺💖💖 © https://t.co/1EPjupiu8l

Emma #Empath @Emmaaaaaa90

Who is this girl speaking because she has literally told Joe exactly what everyone else has wanted to tell him! He is so precious and so kind. He deserves the world #StrangerThings twitter.com/mega_intense/s… satan @mega_intense No thoughts just Joseph Quinn crying because his fans wanted him to know they were grateful for his time and sorry staff was so mean to him 🥲 No thoughts just Joseph Quinn crying because his fans wanted him to know they were grateful for his time and sorry staff was so mean to him 🥲 https://t.co/lDGX12SoR9 Crying over Joseph Quinn again!Who is this girl speaking because she has literally told Joe exactly what everyone else has wanted to tell him! He is so precious and so kind. He deserves the world #JosephQuinn Crying over Joseph Quinn again!Who is this girl speaking because she has literally told Joe exactly what everyone else has wanted to tell him! He is so precious and so kind. He deserves the world #JosephQuinn #StrangerThings twitter.com/mega_intense/s…

Some fans even shared a desire to fight the people who allegedly upset the actor.

Twitter user @kirstyelise wrote:

"Not to be a simp, but Joseph Quinn crying after being treated like sh*t at a comic con is making want to start swinging on those organizers. Let this man enjoy his moment."

kirm @kirstyelise Not to be a simp, but Joseph Quinn crying after being treated like shit at a comic con is making want to start swinging on those organizers. Let this man enjoy his moment. Not to be a simp, but Joseph Quinn crying after being treated like shit at a comic con is making want to start swinging on those organizers. Let this man enjoy his moment.

Twitter user Aisha added that people sometimes forget about actors and performers being human.

Aisha⁷ @icanthuman0205 That video of Joseph Quinn sobbing has me crying. It's so sad how people forget celebs are human sometimes. That video of Joseph Quinn sobbing has me crying. It's so sad how people forget celebs are human sometimes.

Stevie / "Peaches" @peachesnqueenn



That man deserves the best this world has to give owen 🤠 JOSEPH QUINN HAS WORN MY CLOTHES @txmbstxnecowboy met joseph quinn again, thanked him for eddie and told him what eddie meant to me, a queer trans man, and he pulled me into a hug, wouldn’t let me go when i went to pull away, when he did pull away he held the back of my head looked me in the eye and said “you’re ok” met joseph quinn again, thanked him for eddie and told him what eddie meant to me, a queer trans man, and he pulled me into a hug, wouldn’t let me go when i went to pull away, when he did pull away he held the back of my head looked me in the eye and said “you’re ok” It’s too early in the day for me to be crying over Joseph QuinnThat man deserves the best this world has to give twitter.com/txmbstxnecowbo… It’s too early in the day for me to be crying over Joseph QuinnThat man deserves the best this world has to give twitter.com/txmbstxnecowbo…

Many others also shared videos of the actor talking or meeting his fans and spoke about how he must be getting overwhelmed with the amount of love he is receiving from viewers.

Looney Mooney 🌙🌸/Darth Argus @CoMManderKoKoro This man and his charisma, limitless talent and appreciation and love towards his fans is what makes us love him and Eddie!! Joseph made his character into and ICON!! 🤘🤘🤘🤘🤘🤘🤘#EDDIEMUNSON twitter.com/ladyinred067/s… 𝙰𝚖𝚋𝚎𝚛 @ladyinred067 #eddiemunson #josephquinn joseph Quinn got yelled at by comic con staff for spending too much time with his fans. his reaction after a fan expressed her gratitude towards him is everything #strangerthings this man loves his fans. joseph Quinn got yelled at by comic con staff for spending too much time with his fans. his reaction after a fan expressed her gratitude towards him is everything 💙 #eddiemunson #josephquinn #strangerthings this man loves his fans. https://t.co/AylhzPWkXy ... I'm not crying you are crying!!This man and his charisma, limitless talent and appreciation and love towards his fans is what makes us love him and Eddie!! Joseph made his character into and ICON!!🤘🤘🤘🤘🤘🤘🤘 #josephquinn ... I'm not crying you are crying!! 😭😭😭💖💖💖This man and his charisma, limitless talent and appreciation and love towards his fans is what makes us love him and Eddie!! Joseph made his character into and ICON!! ❤❤❤💖💖💖🤘🤘🤘🤘🤘🤘🤘#josephquinn #EDDIEMUNSON twitter.com/ladyinred067/s…

riss @stvddie i love joseph quinn sm…the fact that he started crying on stage after someone told him how much he means to us all really shows how true and genuine that man is. i love joseph quinn sm…the fact that he started crying on stage after someone told him how much he means to us all really shows how true and genuine that man is.

There is no concrete information on what inconvenience Joseph Quinn had to face, but on an online forum called Showmasters, an attendee claimed that the convention oversold tickets for his meet and greet, and treated him rudely for spending too much time with each fan.

