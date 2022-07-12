What happened to Joseph Quinn at Comic Con? Video of Stranger Things star crying wins hearts online

Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn became emotional at the London Film and Comic Con after a fan praised him for being "nice" to her in a "meet and greet" held the previous day.
The video was uploaded on social media by Twitter user @hellfirelover with the caption:
“No, it makes me so happy that Joe Quinn knows how much we love him and also appreciate him for giving us Eddie like he deserves the world for real.”
In the fourth season of Netflix's Stranger Things, the actor plays the role of Eddie Munson. Munson is the leader of the Hellfire Club - an official D&D club at Hawkins High - and is part of a band called Corroded Coffin, where he plays the electric guitar.
The video went viral within a few hours, with fans pouring out their love for the actor.
Joseph Quinn became emotional over a loving message shared by a fan
In the now-viral video, Joseph Quinn is seen sitting on the stage, answering questions from fans, when a woman is heard saying:
"Mine's not really a question, it's just more an extension of gratitude."
She continued by praising the actor for being welcoming to his fans and sympathized with him over a bad experience from the previous day. She added:
"A lot of us have heard of what happened yesterday, whether it's true or not, about how you were treated. I really want to say, we're really greatful that you're sharing your time. Thank you for signing our things, for spending time with us and making our summer."
She also spoke about how fans relate to his Stranger Things' character in different aspects and love him for the part that he played:
"I think we've all connected to Eddie for one reason or another. Wheather we like his taste in music, or that he's the outsider. I think all of us are a part of Eddie. We've travelled far because we really connected with you as well and you made our weekend."
She then shared her personal experience of meeting the actor and expressed her gratitude towards him.
After she finished her speech, Quinn wiped away his tears and joked, saying:
"Why'd you do that?"
The audience ended up laughing at his comment.
"This man deserves the world": Fans express their love for the actor on social media
Fans across the globe sent their love to the actor and appreciated the woman in the video, saying that the video is "heartwarming" and should be "treasured."
Some fans even shared a desire to fight the people who allegedly upset the actor.
Twitter user @kirstyelise wrote:
"Not to be a simp, but Joseph Quinn crying after being treated like sh*t at a comic con is making want to start swinging on those organizers. Let this man enjoy his moment."
Twitter user Aisha added that people sometimes forget about actors and performers being human.
Many others also shared videos of the actor talking or meeting his fans and spoke about how he must be getting overwhelmed with the amount of love he is receiving from viewers.
There is no concrete information on what inconvenience Joseph Quinn had to face, but on an online forum called Showmasters, an attendee claimed that the convention oversold tickets for his meet and greet, and treated him rudely for spending too much time with each fan.