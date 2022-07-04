When is CERN being turned on? Dangers explored as July 5th Hadron Collider test invokes Stranger Things fever online

The European Council for Nuclear Research, best known as CERN, has announced that they are ready to restart their Large Hadron Collider (LHC). As the organization does so on the tenth anniversary of the Higgs boson particle’s discovery, many are linking the latest accelerator to Netflix’s Stranger Things.
According to Space.com, the LHC is the most powerful and biggest particle accelerator in the world that is located in Switzerland’s CERN. The project has been a work in progress for three years and the third run of the LHC is expected to take place on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. The European organization announced on its website:
“The Large Hadron Collider is ready to once again start delivering proton collisions to experiments, this time at an unprecedented energy of 13.6 TeV.”
CERN mentioned on its website that “scientists will study the properties of matter under extreme temperature and density.”
Andreas Hoecker, a spokesperson for CERN’s ATLAS collaboration, said that the Higgs boson’s interactions with other particles and forces will be measured with “unprecedented precision.” They added:
“we will further our searches for Higgs boson decays to dark matter particles as well as searches for additional Higgs bosons.”
Why are netizens connecting CERN’s LHC project to Stranger Things?
Some netizens are convinced that the organization is trying to open a new dimension with the particle acceleration project. Many are saying that a real-life Stranger Things situation could take place soon.
For those unaware of Netflix’s Stranger Things plot line, the show revolves around a scientific experiment gone wrong, resulting in a new portal called the Upside Down being opened. This alternate dimension is filled with eery and dangerous creatures that manage to find their way into reality.
Although the LHC will be marking new energy records during its July 5 collision, they are not planning to open “new portals” as many Stranger Things conspirators assume.
With the LHC not planning to open new portals, they are also not allowing any extra-terrestrial creatures or “demons” into the world.
A few tweets where people linked LHC's latest project to Stranger Things include:
What is the Large Hadron Collider?
Large Hadron Collider, known as LHC in short, is a device that enhances the energy of subatomic particles in a controlled manner so that scientists can observe their interactions. LHC had its biggest moment in 2012 when it discovered the Higgs boson particle.
The third run of LHC, which will begin on July 5, will continue to explore dark matter and the fundamental forces of the universe.
With the new upgrades, the LHC is expected to have increased power, which feeds beams of accelerated particles into the collider.
The accelerator poses no danger to the public and has no reason for concern. The official website read:
“Whatever the LHC will do, Nature has already done many times over during the lifetime of the Earth and other astronomical bodies.”
The official website also stated that those particles produced by outer space collide with particles in the Earth’s atmosphere at much more energy than those of the LHC. Therefore, there will be no harmful consequences. The organization also claimed that planets and stars have remained without disturbance despite such high energy interactions taking place over the years.