When is CERN being turned on? Dangers explored as July 5th Hadron Collider test invokes Stranger Things fever online

The European Council for Nuclear Research, best known as CERN, has announced that they are ready to restart their Large Hadron Collider (LHC). As the organization does so on the tenth anniversary of the Higgs boson particle’s discovery, many are linking the latest accelerator to Netflix’s Stranger Things.

According to Space.com, the LHC is the most powerful and biggest particle accelerator in the world that is located in Switzerland’s CERN. The project has been a work in progress for three years and the third run of the LHC is expected to take place on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. The European organization announced on its website:

“The Large Hadron Collider is ready to once again start delivering proton collisions to experiments, this time at an unprecedented energy of 13.6 TeV.”

CERN mentioned on its website that “scientists will study the properties of matter under extreme temperature and density.”

Andreas Hoecker, a spokesperson for CERN’s ATLAS collaboration, said that the Higgs boson’s interactions with other particles and forces will be measured with “unprecedented precision.” They added:

“we will further our searches for Higgs boson decays to dark matter particles as well as searches for additional Higgs bosons.”

Why are netizens connecting CERN’s LHC project to Stranger Things?

Some netizens are convinced that the organization is trying to open a new dimension with the particle acceleration project. Many are saying that a real-life Stranger Things situation could take place soon.

For those unaware of Netflix’s Stranger Things plot line, the show revolves around a scientific experiment gone wrong, resulting in a new portal called the Upside Down being opened. This alternate dimension is filled with eery and dangerous creatures that manage to find their way into reality.

Although the LHC will be marking new energy records during its July 5 collision, they are not planning to open “new portals” as many Stranger Things conspirators assume.

With the LHC not planning to open new portals, they are also not allowing any extra-terrestrial creatures or “demons” into the world.

A few tweets where people linked LHC's latest project to Stranger Things include:

Tselly @Don_Tsell Stranger things is just a psyop for CERN, which resumes operations July 5th. Stranger things is just a psyop for CERN, which resumes operations July 5th.

Jix🪞💎🪄 @jixxii Thinking about CERN & recent predictive programming. Dr. Strange Multiverse of Madness.. Stranger Things Vol. 1, Vol. 2 drops 7/1. All about opening a portal to another dimension & fighting off beings that come through it. & CERN turns on 7/5.. They’re getting everyone ready Thinking about CERN & recent predictive programming. Dr. Strange Multiverse of Madness.. Stranger Things Vol. 1, Vol. 2 drops 7/1. All about opening a portal to another dimension & fighting off beings that come through it. & CERN turns on 7/5.. They’re getting everyone ready 📺 https://t.co/tfsUKZOTHI

Keanu Parker @Kissie_kay I am so sick of people asking “How are you spending your July 4th?” There’s nothing to celebrate. And they’re launching CERN on the 4th/5th, meaning it’s going to be “stranger things” in real life!!!!! 🤡🤦🏽‍♀️ I am so sick of people asking “How are you spending your July 4th?” There’s nothing to celebrate. And they’re launching CERN on the 4th/5th, meaning it’s going to be “stranger things” in real life!!!!! 🤡🤦🏽‍♀️

Whitney @2legitwhitt We also need to talk about how Stranger Things is basically foretelling what could happen if they turn CERN back on We also need to talk about how Stranger Things is basically foretelling what could happen if they turn CERN back on

💡 @JaneTheLionDoe It took Stranger Things for y’all to know about CERN lmao…that portal beeeeeeeeen opened It took Stranger Things for y’all to know about CERN lmao…that portal beeeeeeeeen opened

graffanati19 @graffanati19 Expect fireworks pretty crazy stranger things season 3 came out July 04 now cern turns back on the same date must be a coincidence Expect fireworks pretty crazy stranger things season 3 came out July 04 now cern turns back on the same date must be a coincidence https://t.co/zk0pJC3zE9

dr. zeynep @zeynepmyenisey Not my brightest idea to watch the new season of stranger things right before bed. Now I'm even more spooked about CERN Not my brightest idea to watch the new season of stranger things right before bed. Now I'm even more spooked about CERN

mo @bbydollmo they say it’s to measure protons but going down the rabbit hole it’s much darker than that. Possibly opening up a portal of some kind, they’re looking for a godlike particle or another dimension… think stranger things or the mist @_ChelCG_ CERN is turning on the particle acceleratorthey say it’s to measure protons but going down the rabbit hole it’s much darker than that. Possibly opening up a portal of some kind, they’re looking for a godlike particle or another dimension… think stranger things or the mist @_ChelCG_ CERN is turning on the particle accelerator 😫 they say it’s to measure protons but going down the rabbit hole it’s much darker than that. Possibly opening up a portal of some kind, they’re looking for a godlike particle or another dimension… think stranger things or the mist

Adam Brimson Designs @AdamBrimson Coincidence?



Stranger Things S4 pt 2 airs just a few days before they start up CERN again.



Are they opening portals to other dimensions?



(Yes. Yes they are.) Coincidence?Stranger Things S4 pt 2 airs just a few days before they start up CERN again.Are they opening portals to other dimensions?(Yes. Yes they are.)

What is the Large Hadron Collider?

Large Hadron Collider, known as LHC in short, is a device that enhances the energy of subatomic particles in a controlled manner so that scientists can observe their interactions. LHC had its biggest moment in 2012 when it discovered the Higgs boson particle.

The third run of LHC, which will begin on July 5, will continue to explore dark matter and the fundamental forces of the universe.

With the new upgrades, the LHC is expected to have increased power, which feeds beams of accelerated particles into the collider.

LA @nibby01 5th July at 3pm UK time this is going to operate at peak energy.

The director of CERN, Sergio Bertolucci, said, “The Large Hadron Collider at CERN could open a door to an extra dimension, and out of this door might come something, or we might send something through it”. 5th July at 3pm UK time this is going to operate at peak energy. The director of CERN, Sergio Bertolucci, said, “The Large Hadron Collider at CERN could open a door to an extra dimension, and out of this door might come something, or we might send something through it”. https://t.co/1sOtRk68XP

The accelerator poses no danger to the public and has no reason for concern. The official website read:

“Whatever the LHC will do, Nature has already done many times over during the lifetime of the Earth and other astronomical bodies.”

The official website also stated that those particles produced by outer space collide with particles in the Earth’s atmosphere at much more energy than those of the LHC. Therefore, there will be no harmful consequences. The organization also claimed that planets and stars have remained without disturbance despite such high energy interactions taking place over the years.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far