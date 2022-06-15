What is the viral ‘what the actual f is wrong with me’ quiz? How to play the game revealed

Netizens are all about the viral "what the actual f is wrong with me" quiz. This addictive personality game can be a fun activity for those who are interested in learning more about themselves and assessing their traits. It is important to note that the game is meant for entertainment purposes only.

Halfway into 2022, the internet has seen its fair share of interesting games this year, but this one is especially quirky, which sets it apart.

The viral ‘what the actual f is wrong with me’ quiz makes for a fun experience

A few questions. (Image via uquiz.com)

You can attempt the personality game at uquiz.com. Once you are ready to start, you will have to enter your name, and then answer 16 questions about your likes, dislikes and preferences. Some of the questions asked include:

What did you get into while unsupervised on the internet as a kid?

Choose a movie

Choose a comfort Anime

Are you a picky eater?

Your aim should be to answer as truthfully as possible. A lot of the options, however, are quite eccentric which may leave users perplexed, but the it is important to go with your gut and answer as accurately as possible.

A Twitter user tweeted his results. (Image via @dumbdyke24/Twitter)

The last question will ask you if you liked the game, and the two options given to the user are "Yes" and "Yes," which is quite funny. Once you move ahead, you will get to see a brief note about your personality and the issues you may be facing.

Players tweet about their 'what the actual f is wrong with me' test results (Image via Twitter)

The website also features many other fun alternatives like "Which Stranger Things character are you?" and "How attractive are you?" that you can play.

Looking back at the viral 5000-character personality quiz

Created by Charactour.com, it took the internet by storm in January 2022. It was taken by millions of people who wanted to discover more about their personality. The quiz analyzes one’s personality and matches them to a particular character in pop culture.

After it went viral on social media, a lot of celebrities indulged in it as well because they were curious as to what the hype was about. Social media was flooded with everyone's results, and people shared their takes along with it. There is no doubt that there is quite a lot of joy in answering questions and getting to know more about yourself in return.

Jo🧍‍♂️ @shoyosreceive have yall heard abt the “which of 5000+ characters am i like” quiz going around?



why did i get megamind :| have yall heard abt the “which of 5000+ characters am i like” quiz going around? why did i get megamind :| https://t.co/W3FjJtsewv

While a lot of people are fond of the ‘what the actual f is wrong with me' trend, it is important to remember that the results, in most cases, are not meant to be accurate. They have to be taken with a grain of salt so your enjoyment of the same is not ruined. The popularity of "what the actual f is wrong with me" as a trend has proven once again that simple games can sometimes be just as engaging as complicated ones.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far