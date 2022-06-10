NMIXX’s photoshopped pictures at a past fashion event catch netizens' attention

JYP Entertainment (JYPE) is under fire for photoshopping NMIXX’s pictures.

The group attended an event organized by WOOYOUNGMI, a luxury fashion and jewelry brand, on April 19. The girls looked splendid in their outfits, with each member radiating glamor. However, two months later, a few netizens noticed that Jiwoo’s posture in the official pictures looked off. They compared the press conference images and videos to the official photos posted by JYPE. Upon close inspection, they noticed that Jiwoo’s legs had been photoshopped to appear slimmer.

Netizens criticized the company on the infamous Pann Nate site for editing the NMIXX member’s body. However, some trolls also directed hate towards the group.

Netizens bring NMIXX’s photoshopped pictures to light

Rookie girl group NMIXX made an explosive debut with title track O.O from the album Ad Mare on February 22 this year. The group has been in the spotlight for numerous positive and negative reasons since then.

A South Korean netizen recently discovered that JYP Entertainment, the group’s agency, had edited the group's photos taken at a special event. Member Jiwoo, who wore an oversized brown coat and a short black skirt, looked different in the official pictures. The 17-year-old singer has often been body-shamed before. When netizens saw the WOOYOUNGMI red carpet photos posted by JYP Entertainment, they raised speculations regarding the images being photoshopped.

Jiwoo's edited image in question (Image via Pann Nate)

After comparing videos taken on the same red carpet and the press images to the official pictures, they realized that Jiwoo’s face and legs had been photoshopped to make her look thinner. Some fans pointed out that the other members in the photo looked edited as well.

As South Koreans criticized the company, international fans on Twitter and Pannchoa also discussed the same. The impossible beauty standards of the K-pop industry became a popular topic of discourse in case of the latter. A few even commented that the group wouldn't have been able to perform their intense choreography if they were "only bone and skin."

♡ @h0neyndmilk notpannchoa/notpannkpop/notnetizenbuzz @notpannchoa2 [ notpannchoa ] JYP caught catfishing NMIXX's proportions [ notpannchoa ] JYP caught catfishing NMIXX's proportions https://t.co/aMAE95x711 nah why did they photoshop jiwoos legs so much .. but anyway i don’t see what’s wrong with their proportions they’re just wearing weird clothes and why are people calling nmixx ugly bc i thought they were a really visual gg ppl just be saying anything against successful girls twitter.com/notpannchoa2/s… nah why did they photoshop jiwoos legs so much .. but anyway i don’t see what’s wrong with their proportions they’re just wearing weird clothes and why are people calling nmixx ugly bc i thought they were a really visual gg ppl just be saying anything against successful girls twitter.com/notpannchoa2/s…

ethan🐝⚓ @leetaeilsupreme notpannchoa/notpannkpop/notnetizenbuzz @notpannchoa2 [ notpannchoa ] JYP caught catfishing NMIXX's proportions [ notpannchoa ] JYP caught catfishing NMIXX's proportions https://t.co/aMAE95x711 this girl just turned 17 right and she is going to get mentally fcked up for the rest of her life for the crime of having normal looking legs twitter.com/notpannchoa2/s… this girl just turned 17 right and she is going to get mentally fcked up for the rest of her life for the crime of having normal looking legs twitter.com/notpannchoa2/s…

putri🌙💛✨taeil✨💛🍀 @sikuning333 twitter.com/notpannchoa2/s… notpannchoa/notpannkpop/notnetizenbuzz @notpannchoa2 [ notpannchoa ] JYP caught catfishing NMIXX's proportions [ notpannchoa ] JYP caught catfishing NMIXX's proportions https://t.co/aMAE95x711 why jyp always edit their idol pics it's the second time, the first time is skz's member in snow prince collab why jyp always edit their idol pics it's the second time, the first time is skz's member in snow prince collab 😂😂😂 twitter.com/notpannchoa2/s…

Female K-pop idols have exposed the reality of the strict diet they have to follow in a bid to stay in the weight range of 45-50 kgs. Take BLACKPINK, the biggest K-pop girl group, for example. According to Channel Korea’s 2021 data, the four members weigh between 45 and 48 kgs.

Some trolls took the opportunity to attack the group and make derogatory comments.

Comments criticizing the group (Screenshot via Pannchoa)

About NMIXX

Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Jinni, Bae, Jiwoo, and Kyujin make up JYP Entertainment’s rookie girl group. The group debuted with the aim of mixing genres and releasing experimental music.

The group’s debut album Ad Mare was successful and earned a Platinum certification from the KMCA. It sold a total of 476,772 copies, as per Gaon Chart’s April 2022 data. The Ad Mare girl group had their share of struggles too as they were accused of plagiarism for their title track O.O’s music video.

The group tasted success when they were revealed to be the first artist of the year selected for Spotify’s RADAR KOREA campaign.

