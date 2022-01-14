What is TikTok’s ‘5000 Character Quiz’? Where and how to play the viral game?

Tiktokers have recently moved on from the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) to the 5000 Character Quiz to discover information about their personality type. Users can take a short quiz to find deeper insights into their psyche.

Created by Charactour.com, the character matching quiz analyzes someone's personality to match them to a particular character in pop culture. Obviously, most users taking the quiz are finding their results very surprising and interesting.

How to take the ‘5000 Character Quiz’?

ash @little__nutmeg hmm lets take that personality quiz with 5000 characters and see who i get !! hmm lets take that personality quiz with 5000 characters and see who i get !! https://t.co/Kzxgsg98T1

With the quiz created by Charactour.com, the website provides a wide range of personality information of various fictional characters from drama shows to anime. It also endorses a variety of quizzes.

Users looking to take part in the 5000 Character Quiz need to find the quiz with the title of 'WHICH OF 5,500+ CHARACTERS ARE YOU MOST LIKE?'

After selecting this option, the website will redirect the user to the quiz page.

To take the 5000 Character Quiz, a user has to answer questions about their personality, with the help of a convenient blue slider. Users must slide the dot across four options which show relevant characters on both ends. With regards to their personalities, the characters on both ends are generally the opposite of each other.

A few questions from the quiz (Image via charactour.com)

After the user has answered all the questions, they will then be asked to create an account on the website. The website will then send a verification link to their registered email ID to complete the sign up process.

Once this verification is complete, the link will take them to their quiz results.

The results will include multiple fictional characters matching the user's personality in different percentiles. Additionally, users can use the same account to take part in the other fun quizzes available on the website.

Quiz goes viral on Tiktok

TikTok creators are always looking for new ways to push out new content every single day and the 5000 Character Quiz has clearly caught the attention of many of them with results from the quiz going viral on the app.

Creators take the quiz on video and react to the results they get. Sometimes, they try to guess the character they might get and check if their assumptions are correct.

Several users on Twitter are posting about their results on the platform. While some users express happiness to get their favorite character in the results, others get confused over unfamiliar faces.

saru is shinin' 🌟 2022! @saruryan



these are the only two on the first page that arent absolutely embarassing i took the 5000 character quiz and. at least i got peter?these are the only two on the first page that arent absolutely embarassing i took the 5000 character quiz and. at least i got peter? 😭these are the only two on the first page that arent absolutely embarassing ✋ https://t.co/Jx1lrVAfjy

Jo @shoyosreceive have yall heard abt the “which of 5000+ characters am i like” quiz going around?



why did i get megamind :| have yall heard abt the “which of 5000+ characters am i like” quiz going around? why did i get megamind :| https://t.co/W3FjJtsewv

TEENY⁷🐟🦑 @TeenyArt I TOOK THE 5000 CHARACTER QUIZ, I GOT MY FAV QUEENS I TOOK THE 5000 CHARACTER QUIZ, I GOT MY FAV QUEENS 😭 https://t.co/4Y94Qm8gP7

vilex's loser 🍵 @ittofrost sannie told me to take rhis quiz where it goes thru like 5000 characters and tells u who you're most like .. im losing my mind sannie told me to take rhis quiz where it goes thru like 5000 characters and tells u who you're most like .. im losing my mind https://t.co/gxGkBFDO35

froggie🖇2015 fnaf phase @Kaeru0071 I did that “which character is most like you” with like 5000 characters quiz thing I did that “which character is most like you” with like 5000 characters quiz thing https://t.co/VEuAXLAM2Z

samsquanch @sxmsquxnch I took the 5000 character personality quiz and he's the only one I knew I took the 5000 character personality quiz and he's the only one I knew https://t.co/O6p012kPvN

🌿✨ciro✨🌿 - dead??? arc @lilposeidon_ guys i took that 5000 character quiz and look at my number one result guys i took that 5000 character quiz and look at my number one result ✨ https://t.co/labnhfqToA

Other trends that went viral on the app this week include the twee challenge, piggy dipping in the piggy pool, and the raw egg peeling challenge.

Edited by Atul S