Who is Jenna Phillips? TikToker who quit job to be a full-time puppy fights with another 'dog' on street 

TikTok creator Jenna Phillips recently caught the eye of the internet with her video of fighting another human-pup on the street. The creator earns over $7,00,000 for pretending to be a puppy on TikTok. The video has gained 1.3 million likes on Tiktok.

Phillips has been able to create a niche for herself among the countless pet accounts posting cute videos on TikTok every day. She makes videos of herself doing puppy tricks like handshakes, fetching and catching frisbees.

Who is Jenna Phillips?

Jenna Phillips is a 21-year-old content creator from Texas known for her puppy impersonation. The creator worked as an optician before quitting the job and taking up puppy impersonation as full-time work.

The creator had always had an affinity towards dogs and puppies and loved to play-act them. In her interview with No Jumper, she revealed that she had been pretending to be a puppy since she was around 8 or 9 years old. She picked up the hobby while playing fetch alongside her family dog. Phillips had even asked her parents to walk her on a leash.

Her Tiktok, thepuppygirljenna has over 269,000 followers with a total like count of 15 million.

Video of Jenna Phillips fighting another 'dog' in the street goes viral

Jenna Phillips recently posted a video on TikTok with the caption Lucky I was being held back, which caught 17 million views and over 50,000 comments.

In the video, Phillips is walking down the street. She is wearing black clothing and attached to a leash while impersonating a puppy. The video was recorded by the person holding Phillips' leash acting as her owner.

The camera pans forward and captures a woman, who is also impersonating a puppy, leashed to some metal grills. The two women look at each other and get angry. Showing natural aggressive puppy behavior, they growl and bark at each other. The person holding Phillips' leash commands her to "keep walking" and the two stroll away.

The video found its way to Twitter, causing bewilderment to viewers. However, the user found a way to humor themselves with funny comments.

Jenna Phillips has shot two documentaries as well as an episode for the Irish rendition of the talk show The View.

