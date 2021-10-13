Who is Jamie Costa? Actor's impersonation of Robin Williams leaves internet speechless

After impersonating late comedian Robin Williams in a YouTube video, actor Jamie Costa recently took the internet by storm. In the clip titled “ROBIN Test Footage Scene,” the actor is seen enacting a moment from the set of Williams’ popular sitcom Mork & Mindy.

Costa portrays Williams preparing for a scene in his dressing room to film an episode of the 70s show. However, his routine is interrupted when co-star Pam Dawber (played by Sarah Murphree) informs him of John Belushi’s death.

The nearly five-minute video documents Williams’ range of emotions as he overcomes the shock and heartbreak of his friend’s sudden demise. He then adjusts back to his onscreen character, moving ahead with the shoot.

The footage left fans impressed as they lauded Jamie Costa’s brilliant portrayal of Williams and the ideal enactment of the situation. The actor also stunned viewers with his striking appearance and physical resemblance to the late Golden Globe winner.

Everything to know about Jamie Costa

Costa is an American actor, writer, director, producer, comedian, voice artist, and impressionist. He was born on May 12, 1990, in Charleston and attended James Island Christian School.

He graduated high school from Massanutten Military Academy as the highest-ranking cadet. He also attended The Citadel before moving to North Greenville University. Costa discovered his passion for performing arts around this time and signed up for the theater program at the university.

The 31-year-old then moved to Los Angeles to establish a career in the entertainment industry. He first gained popularity for his perfect impersonation of Robin Williams after the latter’s death in 2014. His clip titled “Never Had a Friend Like Him” featured several characters Williams has played over the years.

He also performed on Saturday Night Live in 2015 and signed a deal with William Morris Endeavor. He went on to have several voice and acting roles in independent, industrial, and feature films and shows like Kenobi: A Star Wars Story, Robot Riot, and Final Fantasy VII Remake, among others.

Jamie Costa disabled all of his social media accounts but continues to be active on YouTube. He recently garnered widespread attention on social media after releasing a new clip impersonating Robin Williams.

The internet reacts to Costa’s impression of Robin Williams

Jamie Costa is winning hearts across the internet for flawless Robin Williams impression

Jamie Costa turned into an overnight sensation for his flawless impression of Williams.

Reports suggest Williams attended a party organized by Belushi the night before the latter died of a drug overdose. News of his demise left Williams in shock, but he continued to perform his job as an actor. That’s the sentiment Costa set out to capture.

His incredible depiction of the moment left netizens speechless. Several flocked to the YouTube comments section to praise the actor for his commendable impersonation:

Many also flocked to Twitter to show appreciation for the YouTube star. Some even asked Costa to be cast as Williams in a possible biopic:

Boo Screamings @stephens_ben Truly remarkable. Actor Jamie Costa plays Robin Williams in a test scene for possible biopic. Uncanny. youtu.be/0-kOy4s_Z0M Truly remarkable. Actor Jamie Costa plays Robin Williams in a test scene for possible biopic. Uncanny.youtu.be/0-kOy4s_Z0M

Scott Nevins @ScottNevins This is incredible! Jamie Costa is an actor/comedian who gained notoriety a few years back for his uncanny impression of #RobinWilliams . He‘a since teamed up w/ others to create this "test footage" as a pitch for a potential full-length movie. youtu.be/0-kOy4s_Z0M This is incredible! Jamie Costa is an actor/comedian who gained notoriety a few years back for his uncanny impression of #RobinWilliams. He‘a since teamed up w/ others to create this "test footage" as a pitch for a potential full-length movie. youtu.be/0-kOy4s_Z0M

Crafty @HomeoftheHiSox How unreal is this Robin Williams impersonation? Jamie Costa is this guys name. Give him the award now!!! I had to double take. WOW. How unreal is this Robin Williams impersonation? Jamie Costa is this guys name. Give him the award now!!! I had to double take. WOW. https://t.co/lXp1xi6RGt

James LaPorta @JimLaPorta Someone hire Jamie Costa right now to play Robin Williams. Make this bio pic. This is just amazing. Someone hire Jamie Costa right now to play Robin Williams. Make this bio pic. This is just amazing. https://t.co/DSCcEargLC

Edward Hong @CinnabonMonster I am at a loss of words of how extraordinary this is.Jamie Costa encapsulates the essence of Robin Williams so perfectly that this "fan footage" for a proposed biopic is a clear sign this truly needs to happen. youtu.be/0-kOy4s_Z0M I am at a loss of words of how extraordinary this is.Jamie Costa encapsulates the essence of Robin Williams so perfectly that this "fan footage" for a proposed biopic is a clear sign this truly needs to happen.youtu.be/0-kOy4s_Z0M

Aaron S Bailey 🚀⚡ @AaronBaileyArt

Jamie Costa has absolutely NAILED this role of Robin Williams, he brings that same spark he had to this.Can we get a biopic like this?

youtu.be/0-kOy4s_Z0M If you haven't seen this yet, do yourself a favor.Jamie Costa has absolutely NAILED this role of Robin Williams, he brings that same spark he had to this.Can we get a biopic like this? #JamieCostaForRobin If you haven't seen this yet, do yourself a favor.

Jamie Costa has absolutely NAILED this role of Robin Williams, he brings that same spark he had to this.Can we get a biopic like this?#JamieCostaForRobin

youtu.be/0-kOy4s_Z0M

Shobeir Shobeiri @Shobeir

sfist.com/2021/10/12/all… This is an incredible depiction of Robin Williams played by actor Jamie Costa. This is an incredible depiction of Robin Williams played by actor Jamie Costa.

sfist.com/2021/10/12/all…

gatsbytheargonaut @musiqfrk101 Has anyone else seen that robin test footage by Jamie costa??? I cried hearing what sounded like robin williams brought back to life but for a brief moment Has anyone else seen that robin test footage by Jamie costa??? I cried hearing what sounded like robin williams brought back to life but for a brief moment

smithbrainz @smithbrainz Scott Nevins @ScottNevins This is incredible! Jamie Costa is an actor/comedian who gained notoriety a few years back for his uncanny impression of #RobinWilliams . He‘a since teamed up w/ others to create this "test footage" as a pitch for a potential full-length movie. youtu.be/0-kOy4s_Z0M This is incredible! Jamie Costa is an actor/comedian who gained notoriety a few years back for his uncanny impression of #RobinWilliams. He‘a since teamed up w/ others to create this "test footage" as a pitch for a potential full-length movie. youtu.be/0-kOy4s_Z0M I hope Jamie Costa and his team get backing, studio support, whatever they need to make this b/c holy flashbacks, Batman, I swear he's CHANNELLING Robin Williams. 💔 twitter.com/ScottNevins/st… I hope Jamie Costa and his team get backing, studio support, whatever they need to make this b/c holy flashbacks, Batman, I swear he's CHANNELLING Robin Williams. 💔 twitter.com/ScottNevins/st…

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if production houses green light a Robin Williams biopic featuring Jamie Costa.

