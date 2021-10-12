What happened to Emani Johnson? Celebs bid goodbye to R&B star, but family yet to confirm death

22-year-old R&B singer Emani Johnson, aka Emani 22, reportedly passed away on Monday, October 11. However, news of her demise was not confirmed by family members or the singer’s associates. But her industry friends, including Bhad Bhabie, posted their condolences on social media.

According to the Sun, Johnson passed away due to a car accident. Details regarding her death have not yet been confirmed. News of her untimely death started spreading online by Monday evening.

Johnson's friend, who goes by alannatheballer online, shared a touching tribute on Instagram. Alana shared a snap of the duo, writing a lengthy caption reminiscing about their time together.

“My heart hurts so bad. I love you so much Emani. I’m so sorry this happened to you. You didn’t deserve this at all! You were such a light to so many of us. Thank you for always being so loving and kind to me.”

Emani 22 took a trip with Alana to Tokyo last year and also dedicated a track to her.

What was Emani Johnson known for?

Emani Johnson was reportedly born on December 27, 1998, in Lancaster, California. She made her debut as an R&B singer with a new record in 2020. The album was titled The Color Red and featured seven songs. In 2020, the 22-year old also released a recent single titled Close. These were her initial promising forays into the industry.

The young singer also collaborated with rapper Trippie Redd in 2018. Johnson was featured in two of Redd's tracks in his third mix-tape, A Love Letter to You 3. The album also features artists like YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Juice Wrld, and Tory Lanez.

Johnson was also close with Bhad Bhabie, who shared a snap on Instagram after learning of the 22-year-old untimely demise. Bhabie (18) wrote,

“You taught me so many things. You are my inspiration for many things (hair,nails, style, etc) my big sister…”

The Lancaster native became publicly active as a singer in 2018. Johnson was reportedly living in Los Angeles at the time of her passing. On her Soundcloud profile, the R&B singer mentioned,

“My music comes from a raw place, It’s very real.”

Emani Johnson had over 140,000 followers on Instagram at the time of her death.

