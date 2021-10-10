"Norm Macdonald?": Tom Cruise's striking resemblance to late comedian at Giants-Dodgers game takes the internet by storm 

Baseball fans were surprised to see Mission Impossible series star Tom Cruise at Oracle Park on Saturday, October 9. During Game 2 of the National League Division Series, he was spotted between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

When Cruise was put up on the board, several viewers in the stadium started booing the star during the game. Despite that, Crusie was cheerful and smiled at the camera.

A similar incident occurred in 2013 during a LA Dodgers vs St. Louis Cardinals NLCS game when the star was booed. However, fans cheered when they found Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston attending the same game.

Cruise (59) is reportedly a supporter of the LA Dodgers. However, the star is known to have been a fan of the New York Yankees since his youth. The crowds at these games seem to diss the actor, potentially for his views on following Scientology.

Fans react to Tom Cruise resembling late comedian Norm Macdonald at the Giants-Dodgers game

Several viewers who spotted Tom Cruise during the game’s telecast flocked to Twitter to share that he resembled the late Canadian comedian Norm Macdonald. Some of the tweets sharing Cruise’s “puffy look” joked that the actor was ready to portray Macdonald in his biopic. Others humorously stated that Macdonald’s ghost possessed Cruise.

David Gardner @byDavidGardner Didn’t realize Tom Cruise had signed onto a Norm Macdonald biopic Didn’t realize Tom Cruise had signed onto a Norm Macdonald biopic https://t.co/cPWeDb9JXs

Perez Hilton @PerezHilton Tom Cruise channeling Norm Macdonald at the Dodgers game! Tom Cruise channeling Norm Macdonald at the Dodgers game! https://t.co/Gany8eiuSY

God Hurricane “JOG” @snubpollard Tom Cruise has always looked like Norm Macdonald Tom Cruise has always looked like Norm Macdonald https://t.co/gsv5q4whNB

Dan Burt @dannyburt33 Did Tom Cruise start looking like Norm Macdonald before or after Norm died? I call the Black Mirror script! Did Tom Cruise start looking like Norm Macdonald before or after Norm died? I call the Black Mirror script! https://t.co/Dhob8flkrK

Mike Beauvais @MikeBeauvais Tom Cruise looks like Norm Macdonald playing Tom Cruise. Tom Cruise looks like Norm Macdonald playing Tom Cruise. https://t.co/s15ocPMf3s

Sean Corcoran @DK745 Tom Cruise slowly morphing into Norm MacDonald Tom Cruise slowly morphing into Norm MacDonald https://t.co/6g4K19gniL

Cruise was accompanied by his 26-year old son Connor Cruise. He shares Connor with his ex-wife Nicole Kidman. According to SF Gate, Lethal Weapon star Danny Glover was also present at the game on Saturday.

Tom Cruise’s “Puffy face” frenzy

This is not the first time the 59-year old star had been in the news for his seemingly ‘puffy’ face. In 2016, during the BAFTAS, Cruise made headlines for his facial appearance. Several followers tweeted, speculating whether his face was puffing up due to Botox.

Cruise and baseball

Similarly, Saturday was also not the first time the actor was made fun of about baseball. Since 2004, Tom Cruise has been trolled for being unable to throw a baseball properly. In 2019, the references gained traction again.

Tom Cruise will next be seen in Top Gun: Maverick, slated to be released on May 22, 2022. This will be followed by films from his upcoming movie Mission Impossible 7.

