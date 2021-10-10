×
"Norm Macdonald?": Tom Cruise's striking resemblance to late comedian at Giants-Dodgers game takes the internet by storm 

Tom Cruise at the Oracle Park (left); Late comedian Norm Macdonald (Image via SF Giants NBCS, and Netflix)
Abhirup Sengupta
ANALYST
Modified Oct 10, 2021 12:56 PM IST
News

Baseball fans were surprised to see Mission Impossible series star Tom Cruise at Oracle Park on Saturday, October 9. During Game 2 of the National League Division Series, he was spotted between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

When Cruise was put up on the board, several viewers in the stadium started booing the star during the game. Despite that, Crusie was cheerful and smiled at the camera.

A similar incident occurred in 2013 during a LA Dodgers vs St. Louis Cardinals NLCS game when the star was booed. However, fans cheered when they found Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston attending the same game.

.@TomCruise is in the house for tonight’s game https://t.co/9W9osKe5FX

Cruise (59) is reportedly a supporter of the LA Dodgers. However, the star is known to have been a fan of the New York Yankees since his youth. The crowds at these games seem to diss the actor, potentially for his views on following Scientology.

Fans react to Tom Cruise resembling late comedian Norm Macdonald at the Giants-Dodgers game

Several viewers who spotted Tom Cruise during the game’s telecast flocked to Twitter to share that he resembled the late Canadian comedian Norm Macdonald. Some of the tweets sharing Cruise’s “puffy look” joked that the actor was ready to portray Macdonald in his biopic. Others humorously stated that Macdonald’s ghost possessed Cruise.

Norm Macdonald’s ghost has taken over Tom Cruise. Only god knows what this entails twitter.com/jessehawken/st…
Didn’t realize Tom Cruise had signed onto a Norm Macdonald biopic https://t.co/cPWeDb9JXs
@NBCSGiants @TomCruise For a second he kinda looked like Norm Macdonald.May he rest in peace. https://t.co/gMIdPW1Swb
Tom Cruise channeling Norm Macdonald at the Dodgers game! https://t.co/Gany8eiuSY
Tom Cruise has always looked like Norm Macdonald https://t.co/gsv5q4whNB
Did Tom Cruise start looking like Norm Macdonald before or after Norm died? I call the Black Mirror script! https://t.co/Dhob8flkrK
this dude looks like tom cruise and norm macdonald went through a teleporter at the same time twitter.com/molly_knight/s…
Tom Cruise looks like Norm Macdonald playing Tom Cruise. https://t.co/s15ocPMf3s
I mean, zero judgement because I have surgically altered a good chunk of my body and we all grieve beloved celebrity deaths differently, but why does Tom Cruise look like he went to his plastic surgeon and said "give me the norm macdonald please." twitter.com/molly_knight/s…
Tom Cruise slowly morphing into Norm MacDonald https://t.co/6g4K19gniL

Cruise was accompanied by his 26-year old son Connor Cruise. He shares Connor with his ex-wife Nicole Kidman. According to SF Gate, Lethal Weapon star Danny Glover was also present at the game on Saturday.

Tom Cruise’s “Puffy face” frenzy

This is not the first time the 59-year old star had been in the news for his seemingly ‘puffy’ face. In 2016, during the BAFTAS, Cruise made headlines for his facial appearance. Several followers tweeted, speculating whether his face was puffing up due to Botox.

Cruise and baseball

Similarly, Saturday was also not the first time the actor was made fun of about baseball. Since 2004, Tom Cruise has been trolled for being unable to throw a baseball properly. In 2019, the references gained traction again.

Tom Cruise will next be seen in Top Gun: Maverick, slated to be released on May 22, 2022. This will be followed by films from his upcoming movie Mission Impossible 7.

Edited by Srijan Sen
