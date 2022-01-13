What is ‘twee’ style? Fashion trend explained as Zooey Deschanel proclaims the aesthetic 

'Twee' has made its way to Tiktok as Gen-Z finds a way to bring nostalgia back in an upcycled form. Originating in the 1980s, the aesthetic became popular around 2010 when New Girl hit the small screen.

The world was infatuated with Zooey Deschanel as she played the cute and quirky Jessica Dey. People fell for her smart yet aloof nature and her distinguished style.

Jessica's fashion was the right balance as of adult but and teenage romance.

'Twee' - The sweet and simple girl-next-door's style

According to Wiki:

"The term 'Twee', defined as a British term meaning "affectedly or excessively dainty, delicate, cute, or quaint," is a baby-talk mispronunciation of sweet and is seen in the lexicon as early as 1905."

The term is used for a fashion aesthetic that seems whimsical and childlike but feminine at the same time. It also borrows essence from nerd-culture and bookworm fashion.

The aesthetic includes seemingly 'vintage' clothing pieces paired with bright and peppy accessories. Examples of the same include bright dresses in unique prints layered with a cardigans and berets, plaid skirts with shirts and colored stockings, etc.

Polka dot and cutesy prints are a big part of the aesthetic, with flat pumps, thick hair bands and wide-rimmed glasses being popular accessories.

The resurgence of the aesthetic on TikTok

The style has caught the eye of social media content creators. With over 70,000 posts on Instagram, the trend involves fashion creators sharing their outfits as Why Do You Let Me Stay Here? by She & Him plays in the background. The song was sung by none other than Zooey Deschanel, the queen of the aesthetic.

Deschanel posted her version of the trend showing the actor in multiple outfits, with her signature fringe hairstyle. The video, which has over 3.5 million views, was posted with the caption:

"I’d like to thank TikTok for teaching me what twee means."

Twee is not the only aesthetic that has seen a comeback through the app. It is very common to see a trend from 20 years ago find its way back into magazines and stores. Various items from the Y2K era, like low-cut denim, plaids, cargo pants, and sweater vests, have found their way back into the mainstream through TikTok as well.

