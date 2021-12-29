Gong Yoo and Kim Tae Ri offered lead roles in upcoming drama ‘The Devil’

In exciting news for K-drama lovers, Gong Yoo and Kim Tae Ri have reportedly been offered lead roles in an upcoming drama penned by famous writer Kim Eun Hee. Reports first stated Kim Tae Ri's involvement in the show. Hours later, Gong Yoo was also reported to have received a casting offer for the male lead.

Both K-drama actors have been part of influential dramas and are much loved by many across the globe. If they accept the offer, the audience will see the two famous actors' fresh, never-imagined-before pairing.

The Devil (temporary title) is an upcoming drama written by Kim Eun Hee, the screenplay writer behind South Korea’s most loved thrillers. She scripted the thriller series Signal, Netflix’s Kingdom, and the most recent mystery drama Jirisan.

On December 29, actress Kim Tae Ri and Gong Yoo were reported to have offered lead roles for the show. The former’s company, Management MMM, confirmed the reports stating The Devil is “one of the projects” she has received offers for.

Gong Yoo’s agency, Management SOOP, also confirmed the reports in a similar statement. A source from the company shared that he did receive an offer, and it is one of the many projects he is currently reviewing.

Kim Tae Ri properly debuted in the entertainment industry through the short film Moon Young, filmed in 2013 and released years later in 2017. Before the movie, she acted in multiple plays.

The actress is known for her incredible big-screen debut in Park Chan Wook’s The Handmaiden in 2016, which earned her New Actress awards in major awards shows. She later participated in consecutive hit projects such as 1987: When the Day Comes, Little Forest and Mr. Sunshine.

Meanwhile, veteran actor Gong Yoo has been active since 2001. He has been part of multiple classic South Korean dramas that helped spread the Hallyu Wave. His recent projects include a cameo in Squid Game, a sci-fi movie Seobok alongside Park Bo Gum, and thriller space drama The Silent Sea.

Kim Eun Hee will be returning to broadcasting company SBS with her new drama, The Devil. The famous writer’s last SBS show was in 2014, an action-thriller called Three Days. Her skills in creating complex storylines with an unpredictable twist, keeping everyone on their toes, has earned her the nickname of “Korean Agatha Christie.”

