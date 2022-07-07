Hilarious Joseph Quinn and Doja Cat memes trend after Noah Schnapp leaks singer's DM's

Doja Cat is one of the many fans wishing to date Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn. A TikTok video of the Say So singer texting actor Noah Schnapp asking him to tell Quinn to “hmu” (hit me up) has gone viral on social media. Netizens are now flooding the internet with hilarious memes about Quinn’s reaction to the singer’s messages.

Joseph Quinn became a fan favorite after appearing as Hellfire Club leader Eddie Munson in Netflix’s Stranger Things. Since coming onto the series, ardents fans have bombarded the internet praising Quinn for his good looks. It seems Doja Cat has joined the fan club as well.

Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on Stranger Things, took to TikTok on Thursday to share screenshots of the 26-year-old singer asking for Quinn to get in touch with her. Schnapp told the enthusiastic singer to slide into his fellow actor’s Instagram messages. In the messages, Doja Cat was seen asking,

“Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu? Wait no. Does he have a gf?”

juli ❥ | st spoilers @munsons86 NO WAY NOAH SCHNAPP IS SETTING UP DOJA CAT WITH JOSEPH QUINN IM LOSING IT NO WAY NOAH SCHNAPP IS SETTING UP DOJA CAT WITH JOSEPH QUINN IM LOSING IT https://t.co/WSjBFuAcMa

Schnapp replied,

“LMAOO slide into his dms.”

To which Doja Cat responded,

“Idk his ig or twitter he doesn’t have a dm to slide in.”

Noah Schnapp proceeded to share Quinn’s Instagram page with her and said,

“Right here ma’am.”

Netizens react to the possibility of Doja Cat and Joesph Quinn dating

After the TikTok video gained traction online, netizens were shocked to see the Kiss Me More singer wanting to get in touch with a fellow celebrity. Fans of the Stranger Things heart throb joked that they will never get the chance to date Joseph Quinn now that the singer is one among the many people who has fallen for his charms.

A few hilarious tweets read:

Pearls🫣 @pearlsyeaa Joseph quinn while doja cat is sliding into his dms Joseph quinn while doja cat is sliding into his dms https://t.co/1GAZbyyteq

malia / ST4 SPOILERS @maliak__ me knowing that doja cat will get joseph quinn before me me knowing that doja cat will get joseph quinn before me https://t.co/RgEmQhpKJi

eddie munson supremacy | stranger things spoilers @hellfireIover joseph quinn when he finds out he missed doja cat’s dm because he doesn’t even have his own instagram password joseph quinn when he finds out he missed doja cat’s dm because he doesn’t even have his own instagram password https://t.co/RrtT3oY1VI

bailee (joseph’s girlfriend) @CINEMAMUNSON me when doja cat snatches joseph quinn before me cause she’s prettier than me me when doja cat snatches joseph quinn before me cause she’s prettier than me https://t.co/RiaC6eF642

ruby! @lostfielder imagine being joseph quinn rn and having THE doja cat publicly thirsting after you imagine being joseph quinn rn and having THE doja cat publicly thirsting after you

soft crab !! 🍂 @bashtagram joseph quinn a better man than me,,, if doja cat admitted she thought i was fine i'd be on the tl openly begging for a chance joseph quinn a better man than me,,, if doja cat admitted she thought i was fine i'd be on the tl openly begging for a chance

Wazowski @Beetle_jazz I knew I had no chances to date Joseph Quinn BUT NOW DOJA CAT IN THE GAME????? BRUH....MY 0% CHANCES WENT TO MINUS -1000000% real quick I knew I had no chances to date Joseph Quinn BUT NOW DOJA CAT IN THE GAME????? BRUH....MY 0% CHANCES WENT TO MINUS -1000000% real quick

cass 🏹🕷 stranger things spoilers @motherofdraqons joseph quinn finally logging into his ig and seeing doja cat in his dms joseph quinn finally logging into his ig and seeing doja cat in his dms https://t.co/dMiT3lAyUQ

Alexis Reese @abtreese_ the fact that she asked Noah Schnapp about Joseph Quinn and setting her up w him? She just like me forreal Doja Cat is who I’d be as a celebthe fact that she asked Noah Schnapp about Joseph Quinn and setting her up w him? She just like me forreal Doja Cat is who I’d be as a celeb 😭 the fact that she asked Noah Schnapp about Joseph Quinn and setting her up w him? She just like me forreal 😭

carter @vecnas_whore the only person whom i allow to steal joseph quinn away from me is doja cat the only person whom i allow to steal joseph quinn away from me is doja cat

This is not the first time the Grammy-winner has talked about Quinn. On May 30, the singer tweeted:

“Joseph quinn fine as s**t.”

Who has Doja Cat dated in the past?

Since the singer’s rise to fame, she has had only one public relationship. The singer dated fellow artist Jawny (also known as Johnny Utah). Jawny caught her attention after he released his single Honeypie in April 2019. While speaking about her now-ex in an Instagram live in September 2019, she said,

“I found his music video for ‘Honeypie,’ and I didn’t like the song. But I liked the way you moved. I don’t know. It was your pants. I was like, ‘Oh, I like your pants.’”

The two went on to date for a while and also collaborated on Jawny’s song Anything You Want.

In February 2020, the couple decided to call it quits. Speaking about the breakup, she said during an Instagram live:

“Everything is okay. I unfollowed my ex-boyfriend and everything is okay. We have been cool…no drama or weird sh*t going on. Sh*t just didn’t work out.”

Following their breakup, Jawny removed the track Anything You Want from his album For Abby. However, he shared that he did not do so out of spite. He revealed in an interview:

“I have massive respect for her, and I believe she does for me. When we split, we were like, ‘I don’t think this feature makes sense…because we’re not dating anymore.’”

Doja Cat has not confirmed dating anyone else.

