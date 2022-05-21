Doja Cat cancels all upcoming tours due to tonsil surgery

A day after singer Doja Cat announced that she would have to undergo tonsil surgery, she has pulled out of all her upcoming concerts, including the The Weeknd tour. Doja was also slated to perform on Saturday, May 21, at the Hangout Festival in Alabama, and the UK’s Glastonbury Festival next month.

The 26-year-old singer took to her Instagram stories to share that the surgery she has to undergo is routine but the recovery could take some time. She wrote:

“Hi guys. I wanted you to hear it from me first. Unfortunately I have to have surgery on my tonsils ASAP. The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take awhile due to swelling. That means I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The Weeknd tour. I feel horrible about this but can’t wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y’all.”

Doja Cat says that she has been suffering from infected tonsils before the BBMAs

Doja Cat noted that she would need time to heal from the surgery. (Image Emma McIntyre via Getty)

Doja Cat's decision comes a day after the singer posted that she was suffering from infected tonsils since before the Billboard Music Awards (BBMA). She shared that she had been on antibiotics during the show.

"My tonsils got infected before BBMAs and i was taking f**kin' antibiotics but forgot that i was taking them and then i drank wine and was vaping all day long."

She further added:

"Then i started getting a nasty a** growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today. "

Doja Cat also tweeted about the procedure she had to undergo for her infected tonsils. The doctor 'had to cut into' her left tonsil because it had an abscess. Her throat was not in good condition afterwards and she warned that her fans that she might have some bad news to share soon.

The singer, who was spotted sipping drinks and vaping before going up on the stage to receive an award, reassured her fans that she would stop vaping for a while.

The Woman singer won multiple Billboard Music Awards that night in various categories including the Top R&B Album, Top R&B Female Artist and Top R&B Artist categories.

The Weeknd 2022 Tour dates

Earlier this year, The Weeknd reconfirmed the tour dates for his After Hours Til Dawn global stadium tour, which is slated to begin on July 8, 2022, in Toronto. After many stops in North America through July, the tour will move overseas in September. Doja Cat was scheduled to open for The Weeknd on his tour dates in Canada and North America. It is now unclear who will replace the artist.

