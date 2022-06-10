Gotham Knights' new trailer at Summer Game Fest 2022 focuses on Nightwing

The Summer Game Fest is finally here and players were just treated to the world premiere of Gotham Knights. The clip featured a fresh look at Nightwing, one of the titular four DC characters from the Bat family, and new gameplay of him in the iconic city jumping off roof-tops and neutralizing thugs.

It was confirmed earlier last week that Gotham Knights will be having a world premiere at the Summer Game Fest. The upcoming action RPG, being developed by Warner Bros. Games Montreal will be facing off against the Court of Owls.

Sadly for DC fans, the Caped Crusader himself will not be a playable character in-game as he is dead.

New Gotham Knights trailer showcases one of the Knights

Nightwing is featured in the latest Gotham Knights trailer shown at Summer Game Fest 2022. The rain-drenched Gotham is shown as Nightwing dashes through rooftops and acrobatically fights with thugs and goons involved in nefarious activities.

Nightwing has a glider from which players can drop off roofs. The character showcase also features him with a comic-inspired ponytail. There was a short glimpse at Nightwing fighting along with some of the other Knights. He is one of the four playable characters of Gotham Knights, the other three being Batgirl, Robin and Red Hood.

The central conflict of the title is with the Court of Owls, an ancient secret society and their legions of assassins called Talons. Gotham Knights will feature two-player cooperative multiplayer mode. Vehicles like the Batcycle will also be featured in the game for players to use.

Although Batman and Police Commissioner James Gordon are dead in-game, players will have supporting characters in Alfred Pennyworth and Renee Montoya. Villains like Mr. Free and Penguin will also be in the folds.

Appearing at the Summer Game Fest, the executive producer of Warner Bros. Games Montreal, Fleur Marty, stated that this video is the first in their character series and they are looking forward to sharing more with players as they prepare for the launch in October.

The developers have found themselves in hot waters with the title. Their decision to cancel the game's availability on last-gen systems so that they can provide the best possible experience to the player has raised eyebrows among players.

Furthermore, their insensitive description of Barbara Gordon on the official website had drawn the ire of many fans. The developers were quick to respond to the latter issue and make amends. One hopes that there will be no further hiccups and players will once again be able to step into Gotham City to fight crime and injustice on October 25 later this year.

To learn more about the Summer Game Fest, announcements, and reveals, keep an eye out for Sportskeeda's coverage of the same here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far