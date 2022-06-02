Gotham Knights' world premiere will feature at Summer Game Fest 2022 next Thursday

It was recently announced that Gotham Knights will have a world premiere with a new look and reveal next Thursday at Summer Game Fest. The fest is already a gala affair with over 30 exciting partners associated with the event. More information regarding which games may appear at the showcase is expected to be revealed over the course of the next few days.

The upcoming action RPG, based on the iconic DC superhero characters, is being developed by WB Games Montreal and will be released later this year on October 25. Gotham Knights' new world premiere is sure to excite those who are eager to get new information on the title.

A new Gotham Knights world premiere will debut at Summer Game Fest next Thursday

The news of the world premiere was shared on Twitter by Summer Game Fest with the tantalising caption:

"Next Thursday, step into the Knight."

The clip will be livestreamed on June 9 at 11.00 AM PT/ 2.00 PM ET/ 7.00 PM BST. It was also mentioned that the clip will provide a new look and reveal for the game.

Gotham Knights will feature four playable characters from the Bat family - Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin and Red Hood. Each of them will have their own unique abilities and style of play. The game also features a two-player co-operative mode. The game's base will be at the Belfry, where players will spend the daytime preparing for the next mission.

The official description on the Gotham Knights website explains the premise of the game. It goes as follows:

"Batman is dead. A new expansive, criminal underworld has swept the streets of Gotham City. It is now up to the Batman Family; Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin; to protect Gotham, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals. From solving mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city’s history to defeating notorious villains in epic confrontations, you must evolve into the new Dark Knight and save the streets from descent into chaos."

The gameworld will feature the iconic Gotham City, which the developers have promised to be the "most dynamic and interactive" version of the city yet. Players will be able to patrol the city's five distinct boroughs and have the option to drop in upon seeing any criminal activity.

Fans have been provided with a number of looks at the gameplay and story; through trailers and gameplay walkthroughs of the playable characters of Gotham Knights. The first glimpse was at the DC Fandome 2021 trailer and subsequent clips have featured more of the Court of Owls storyline that the game will depict.

The title is set in the Arkhamverse and is a rather distinctly new storyline from the developers. Focusing on providing players with the best possible experience, the developers have also announced that the title will be available on PC and next-gen consoles.

Fans will be impatiently waiting to see what WB Games Montreal has in store for them with the world premiere at Summer Game Fest next Thursday. Although Batman himself is absent from the title, Gotham Knights is one of the most anticipated games of 2022.

