How to enter the MultiVersus open beta

The platform fighting game genre has been ever-expanding since the success of the Super Smash Bros series of games, and the modern era has seen some of the most popular games in the genre like Brawlhalla and Nickelodeon All-Star Battle. Now, Warner Bros. Entertainment is gearing up for its newest entry in the genre.

MultiVersus has been one of the most highly anticipated games in the platform fighting genre since the release of the final DLC for Super Smash Bros. However, the new game has not been released at the time of writing.

However, players who cannot wait to play this highly anticipated fighting game can try and gain access to MultiVersus' open beta. However, the process of doing so is a bit complicated. Luckily, the developers have included a helpful FAQ page that can be found here.

MultiVersus' open beta: Everything you need to know

Official artwork showing the roster for MultiVersus (Image via Warner Bros)

Players who participated in the closed alpha will already have access to the open beta. If the player still has the game installed on their device, it will automatically update to the beta version. However, this method is only available to players who have already played the alpha.

According to the MultiVersus website, new players will only be able to gain access to the open beta via Twitch drops. These are small gifts that players can receive at random from watching streamers with the said drops enabled. Players who receive access to the beta will receive an email with confirmation and a code for the game.

As a result, the only way to gain access to the game's open beta is to watch streamers with drops enabled for the game. Additionally, players can only do this from July 19 as that is the date when the beta will be released. This means that the chances of someone getting access to the game are completely up their luck. However, the open beta will be accessible to all players on July 26.

Players who get access to the game will be able to install it on any supported platform of their choice. The game is available on all modern consoles except the Nintendo Switch. The game will also feature cross-play and cross-platform progression, so it can be assumed that the game will feature an account system.

With this in mind, based on how the developers are handling the transition from the alpha build to the beta build for those who got to test it, the beta version will transition to the final version when it releases.

While it is unfortunate that not a lot of gamers will get access to the beta when it releases early on July 19, everyone interested will be able to take part in it from July 26. Based on everything that has been revealed so far, the open beta will naturally transition to the full release.

