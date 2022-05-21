Best characters to use in MultiVersus

MultiVersus is a new face in the iconic platform fighter genre that Smash Bros. has dominated for decades. The game introduces many beloved characters and sees them battle to the death, but balancing this cast is tough.

The cast of this new fighting game features superheroes and trained killers alongside normal people, but the strongest fighters aren't always canonical. With faces from Scooby-Doo, DC Comics, Game of Thrones, Looney Tunes, and more, this is an interesting cast.

The best characters in MultiVersus

MultiVersus @multiversus What in the MultiVerse is going on here?! Mark your calendars MVPs, Open Beta is coming up this July! #MultiVersus What in the MultiVerse is going on here?! Mark your calendars MVPs, Open Beta is coming up this July! #MultiVersus https://t.co/xeUQCTAh4W

The strange and wonderful characters in MultiVersus are divided into character classes. Each class serves a different role, but there are still favorites in every class.

Be wary, however, as personal taste still plays a massive part in determining the best characters to use.

Best Assassin: Harley Quinn

Fantabulous! (Image via Warner Bros.)

Harley Quinn is probably the best single character in the game. Racking up kills is often comically easy as this well-armed clown. With easy vertical supremacy, a great suite of keep-away tools, and immense ignite damage, she is deadly.

Harley's vertical skills make scoring kills easy, and players need to only mash the aerial upward attack to regularly defeat larger foes. She is fast and accurate, as well as easy to use.

Best Bruiser: Tasmanian Devil

Bruisers hit hard and hit often, and Taz is the master of applying non-stop pressure. A quick-witted Taz player can stay in an enemy's face the entire match before tossing them to their death.

Taz deals a ton of damage and provides very few openings to enemies. His Tasty debuff even heals allies and slows down foes. It is a great all-round killer for a player who wants to control the entire match.

Best Mage: Bugs Bunny

Mage is the smallest class in MultiVersus, and users who want to try it out only have two options. Bugs edges out Tom and Jerry with his comical suite of keep-away tactics.

Bugs is this game's answer to Isabelle. He's excellent against newbies, then pretty useless in the mid-tiers, and then great once he's been fully mastered. Players assume a lot of risk with his myriad cooldowns, but with the right timing, enemies won't ever touch this beloved rabbit.

Best Support: Reindog

Original character, do not steal (Image via Warner Bros.)

The only original character in the cast is an interesting case in this platform fighter. Gamers must not attempt to take Reindog into a 1v1 match, as his usefulness is entirely in 2v2 mode.

Reindog is the best at doing what supports are meant to do. He can instantly pull a friend out of danger and pull a team to victory. Velma is a superior option in a 1v1 scenario, but when it comes to providing support, Reindog can't be beaten.

Best Tank: Wonder Woman

Frankly, MultiVersus players can't go wrong with a tank. There are only two options, with The Iron Giant set to join sometime later. Wonder Woman beats Superman by the slimmest of margins, but both options are excellent.

Wonder Woman's shield makes her an instrumental 2v2 ally, but she's skillful in close combat. Her strong defenses and heavy attacks perfectly counter assassins and bruisers.

MultiVersus is a well-balanced title, and any character could be good with the right strategy. Individuals will have a lot to learn when the game releases in full, and everyone can jump into the brawl.

Edited by Ravi Iyer