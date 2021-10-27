WB's rumored platform fighter 'Multiversus' looks cheap and could be a free-to-play title, according to Jeff Grubb

Jeff Grubb, a well-known industry insider, has dropped some new information regarding the rumored Warner Bros' crossover platform fighter titled Multiversus.

Platform fighters, the emerging sub-genre of fighting games was popularized by Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. titles. Unlike traditional fighting games, platform fighters provide great maneuverability options and feature mechanically dynamic stages. Titles such as Brawlhalla, PlayStation All-Star Battle Royale, and quite recently Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl have solidified the genre’s presence.

Quite recently, a platform fighter by WB Games, that brings together all Warner Bros. characters was rumored and later corroborated by Jeff Grub adding to the claims credibility.

Multiversus, the platformer fighter that brings together all Warner Bros. characters

The original leak shared over on r/GamingLeaksandRumors, stated details regarding a supposed Warner Bros. platform fighter. The early claims were that the game was apparently being developed by NetherRealm, and would bring together all WB characters. The leak also provided a list of characters that included:

Shaggy (Scooby-Doo)

Gandalf (Lord of the Rings, Hobbit)

Tom & Jerry (Tom & Jerry)

Batman (DC)

Fred Flintstone (The Flintstones)

Mad Max (Mad Max)

Harry Potter (Harry Potter)

Ron Weasley (Harry Potter)

Johnny Bravo (Johnny Bravo)

A later leak also added in Rick Sanchez (Rick and Morty) and LeBron James (Space Jam) to the mix.

The leak went into great detail about how the idea originated from a meme about Shaggy getting into Mortal Kombat in his “Ultra Instinct” form. However, being an uncredited leak, and platform fighters being an unlikely genre for NetherRealm, (the studio known for 2D fighters like Mortal Kombat and Injustice) the rumblings died down.

Jeff Grubb @JeffGrubb This WB platform fighter is real, but it is not a Netherrealm game. Come on. reddit.com/r/GamingLeaksA… This WB platform fighter is real, but it is not a Netherrealm game. Come on. reddit.com/r/GamingLeaksA…

However, soon after, Jeff Grubb dug deeper reagarding this particular leak and clarified that it’s not NetherRealm at the helm. Today during his Grubbsnax podcast over at Giant Bond, Jeff Grubb revealed more details regarding the title.

According to Jeff Grubb, Multiversus looks cheap and might be released as a free-to-play title, with future characters as paid DLCs. He also revealed that the first DLC character could be basketball star and lead of Space Jam: A New Legacy, LeBron James.

Nibel @Nibellion

- first DLC fighter could be Warner Bros' very own LeBron James Grubb just dropped some new details on Warner Bros' upcoming platform fighter, Multiversus- source: "it looks cheap"- could be a free-to-play title- future characters will be sold as DLC- first DLC fighter could be Warner Bros' very own LeBron James giantbomb.com/videos/grubbsn… Grubb just dropped some new details on Warner Bros' upcoming platform fighter, Multiversus- source: "it looks cheap"

Based upon the information revealed by Grubb, the title draws close similarities to Ubisoft’s free-to-play platform title Brawlhalla, which also incorporates characters as DLCs.

With so much information, Multiversus seems to be very real and could be revealed soon, with the most likely stage being The Games Awards this December.

