Leaked audio files hint at more iconic characters potentially heading to MultiVersus

Warner Bros’ upcoming platform fighter MultiVersus has a great deal of attention, perhaps now more than ever. Warner Bros. recently held a technical test, and thanks to a user on Reddit, a great deal of audio has been revealed.

If the audio is real, it’s over two hours of character lines, several of which have not yet been revealed for the game. These include LeBron James (Space Jam), Raven (DC Comics/Teen Titans), and The Tazmanian Devil.

MultiVersus @multiversus There are more mysteries to uncover about who’s joining the multiverse, and not all of the leads out there are true! Jinkies, a clue - Velma is officially part of the #MultiVersus roster!There are more mysteries to uncover about who’s joining the multiverse, and not all of the leads out there are true! Jinkies, a clue - Velma is officially part of the #MultiVersus roster! 🔍 There are more mysteries to uncover about who’s joining the multiverse, and not all of the leads out there are true! https://t.co/bq8UZlQjA4

Reddit secures two hours of audio from Warner Bros. MultiVersus

The original download link from the Reddit thread disappeared, but another user uploaded it via Vocaroo for interested parties. There are an incredible number of voice clips currently available for the game, which is interesting if true.

The voice lines in the clip are all based on MultiVersus, from things like taunts to character intros, such as Raven saying Beast Boy will be jealous that she gets to team up with Superman. Some characters are merely mentioned, while others have actual audio to back up their existence.

This could mean that The Tazmanian Devil, Marvin the Martian, LeBron James, Raven, and The Iron Giant are all confirmed to appear in MultiVersus in some fashion. Quite a wide variety of characters were also mentioned in the audio files.

Potential characters potentially teased in the leak

Morty Smith (Rick and Morty)

The Joker (DC Comics)

Wicked Witch of the West (The Wizard of Oz)

Craig Williams (Craig of the Creek)

Poison Ivy (DC Comics)

Black Adam (DC Comics)

Scooby-Doo

Static (Static Shock)

The Hound (Game of Thrones)

Daenerys Targaryen (Game of Thrones)

Beetlejuice

Eleven (Stranger Things)

Other exciting files have been allegedly found, which may lead to Rick Sanchez (Rick and Morty), Gandalf the Gray (Lord of the Rings), and even Godzilla showing up in some manner for Warner Bros. MultiVersus. It should be taken with a grain of salt as with all leaks because it could be fake.

The first reveal for the game began with a series of leaks that led to Warner Bros officially announcing the game, after all. The audio files certainly sound authentic, so only time will tell if it’s true.

The free-to-play Smash Bros.-style fighting game will have a wide cast of characters from across Warner’s IPs, so many of these will not be a surprise.

Warner Bros. game will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC, with several modes and full cross-play.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar