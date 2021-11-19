Multiversus: How to sign-up for playtest, launch roster, and other details

After numerous leaks, WB Games officially announced the platform brawler title, Multiversus, which brings together characters from different Warner Bros. properties in a 2D platform fighter.

Multiversus was originally leaked by an anonymous user on Reddit, however, without any reliable sources, everyone dismissed it. That was the case until it was collaborated with by several industry insiders, including Jeff Grubb. Soon after, a screenshot was also leaked, confirming several roster members.

Today WB Games has officially announced the title, Multiversus, and opened up signings for playtesting. Let’s take a look.

Multiversus brings together multiple characters from the WB universe

Developed by Player First Games and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Multiversus is a platform fighter, similar to Ubisoft’s Brawlhalla, Nicklodean All-stars, and Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros.

The game is set for a release window in 2022, and the free-to-play title with crossplay and cross-progression will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Multiversus Roster (Image by Multiversus)

The initial launch roster includes,

Arya Stark - Game of Thrones

Batman - DC Comics

Bugs Bunny - Looney Tunes

Finn the Human - Adventure Time

Garnet - Steven Universe

Harley Quinn - DC Comics

Jake the Dog - Adventure Time

Reindog - Multiversus

Shaggy - Scooby-Doo

Steven Universe - Steven Universe

Superman - DC Comics

Tom and Jerry - Hanna Barbera

Wonder Woman - DC Comics

Shaggy putting Superman in his place

It should be mentioned that the leak included more characters such as Gandalf, Harry, and Ron, though, those characters could be coming later on. Player First Games has put a massive focus on network infastructure, including dedicated servers, to ensure smooth gameplay.

Multiversus has opened up the opportunity for players to sign up to participate in a playtest prior to the launch.

How to sign up for Multiversus playtest?

WB Games’ crossover 2D platform fighter, Multiversus, is set to debut in 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. However, prior to the launch, players will be able to jump in for an upcoming network playtest.





Coming to PS4/5, XSX/S and PC in 2022 (cross-platform support)



Also includes dedicated server-based rollback netcode



Multiversus revealed (WB Smash Bros)

To sign up for playtest, head over to https://multiversus.com and click on “Sign Up for Playtest”. A new window prompt will open, asking for an email address.

After this, the interested players will have to enter their date of birth and select their region. Multiversus also askes the player to choose which titles the've played for at least over 40 hours. After this, the player will be signed up for the future playtest of Multiversus.

