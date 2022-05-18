When does the MultiVersus Alpha start? How to get access, system requirements, and more

Warner Bros.' upcoming platform fighter MultiVersus has a Closed Alpha coming soon, allowing players to try the game before the official release. Not everyone who signs up will get in, but a wide variety of characters, several maps, and modes will be playable for those who do. The developers also revealed that those who get access could invite a few friends to get in on the action as well.

Here’s everything fans need to know about MultiVersus, from access details and system requirements to characters and more.

Warner Bros. MultiVersus Closed Alpha is starting this week

Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait long to get access to MultiVersus. The Closed Alpha launches this week on May 19, 2022, at 9 am PDT. It will run until May 27, 2022, at 5 pm PDT. When it comes to signing up, fans have a very easy process to follow. It should be noted that not everyone will get access.

Signing up for the game

Follow this link to WB Beta sign-up page

Log into your Warner Bros. account, or create a new one

Agree to sign up for the Closed Alpha

Players who get in will be able to invite three friends to join the Closed Alpha as well. This will ensure that people will have some friends to battle in the upcoming game. This will work well with the various modes offered. The testing phase will allow for a 2v2 cooperative mode, 1v1 mode, a 4-player free for all, and The Lab (practice mode).

The minimum and recommended specs for PC users have also been released, which aren’t especially demanding.

Minimum Specifications

Settings: 60 FPS, Low Settings, 720p

60 FPS, Low Settings, 720p CPU: Intel Core i5-2300 or AMD FX-8350 | Intel Core i7-11700K or AMD Ryzen 5 2200G

Intel Core i5-2300 or AMD FX-8350 | Intel Core i7-11700K or AMD Ryzen 5 2200G GPU: GeForce GTX 550 Ti or Radeon HD 5850 | Intel UHD 750 or Radeon Vega 8

GeForce GTX 550 Ti or Radeon HD 5850 | Intel UHD 750 or Radeon Vega 8 RAM: 4 GB

Recommended Specifications

Settings: 60 FPS, High Settings, 1080p

60 FPS, High Settings, 1080p CPU: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 5 1200

Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 5 1200 GPU: GeForce GTX 660 or Radeon R9 270

GeForce GTX 660 or Radeon R9 270 RAM: 8 GB

There will also be a substantial roster of characters to play as, but some of them can only be unlocked over time in the Closed Alpha. Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Arya Stark, Steven Universe, and Garnet will be unavailable at launch.

Immediately playable characters

Harley Quinn (DC)

Shaggy (Scooby-Doo)

Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes

Jake the Dog (Adventure Time)

Finn the Human (Adventure Time)

Tom & Jerry

Reindog (Original)

The Closed Alpha will have quite a few playable characters (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Seven stages will also be playable, including iconic locations like The Batcave (DC), Tree Fort (Adventure Time), Scooby’s Haunted Mansion (Scooby-Doo), and a trio of original maps.

While the Closed Alpha for MultiVersus is coming soon, there will also be an Open Beta in July 2022. Those who miss out won’t have to wait very long to get their hands on the game as well.

