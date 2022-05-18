×
All confirmed characters in MultiVersus so far

MultiVersus will have a growing list of characters as the game goes on, but here is who is confirmed so far (Image via Warner Bros. Games)
Jason Parker
Modified May 18, 2022 08:01 PM IST
Feature

MultiVersus is an upcoming free-to-play fighting game from Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games will bring together some of the biggest names in Western animation and media.

Characters from Scooby-Doo can go at it with characters from Game of Thrones and so much more. While Closed Alpha is coming soon, and an Open Beta will be following, players have a pretty clear idea of who will be in the game.

More will be added, but here is who players can take into the game when it goes live.

What in the MultiVerse is going on here?! Mark your calendars MVPs, Open Beta is coming up this July! #MultiVersus https://t.co/xeUQCTAh4W

MultiVersus will have more characters added in the future

Warner Bros. has access to an incredibly large series of IPs, so there’s absolutely no telling who will join the game in the future. According to some leaked audio files, there have been a wide variety of rumors. If those are accurate, LeBron James, Raven, Black Adam, and Beetlejuice could be joining MultiVersus.

Since the Tazmanian Devil has been confirmed and was one of the leaks, the previous leaks could also be true. None of those have been guaranteed yet, though, so it should be taken with a grain of salt.

youtube-cover

Players can look forward to sixteen characters being confirmed, but not all of those will be in the Closed Alpha. Here is who is on the way in the game for the upcoming fighting game.

Characters in MultiVersus

  • The Iron Giant
  • ”Taz” the Tasmanian Devil
  • Velma Dinkley
  • Shaggy
  • Arya Stark
  • Batman
  • Superman
  • Wonder Woman
  • Finn The Human
  • Jake The Dog
  • Bugs Bunny
  • Harley Quinn
  • Steven Universe
  • Garnet
  • Reindog
  • Tom and Jerry
youtube-cover

There is no telling who could join MultiVersus on top of this already stacked roster. Some of the most popular and best-known cartoon characters are joining the game. This means Tom & Jerry could team up with Shaggy to battle against Finn The Human and Jake the Dog in heated combat.

It has been confirmed that more characters will be joining, so the free-to-play fighting game should increase as time goes on. The game will feature several familiar battlegrounds and a number of ways to play. 2 vs. 2, 1 vs. 1, and a 4-player free-for-all are all confirmed for the Closed Alpha.

The game will have cross-play and cross-progression on all platforms and is scheduled for release in 2022. It will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

