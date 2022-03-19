How much did Sandra Bullock make for The Lost City? Net worth and salary explored

In Variety's salary report from 2021, Sandra Bullock's exorbitant paycheck for Paramount's The Lost City was disclosed. While Daniel Craig topped the list for his massive earnings from the Knives Out sequel, the list also featured prominent names like Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith, and Julia Roberts alongside Bullock.

Bullock was one of seventeen celebrities named in Variety's salary report for 2021. Bullock has been paid $20 million for The Lost City. It's unclear whether Bullock will receive further royalties once the film is released.

How much money does Sandra Bullock make?

Sandra Bullock has a net worth of $250 million. She was born in Virginia and is an actress and producer.

Bullock relocated to New York City after graduating from college to pursue a career in acting, where she worked, took acting workshops, and auditioned for stage and student films. In order to pay the expenses of living and surviving in a big city, she worked as a bartender, cocktail waitress, and coat checker.

Lia @LiaD1979 #31DayCinemaChallenge

Day 19

Favorite actress in action role: Sandra Bullock in Speed(1994) Day 19Favorite actress in action role: Sandra Bullock in Speed(1994) #31DayCinemaChallengeDay 19Favorite actress in action role: Sandra Bullock in Speed(1994) https://t.co/I4TA2yieko

After relocating to Los Angeles, Bullock landed a prominent role in 1993's Demolition Man alongside Sylvester Stallone and Wesley Snipes. Bullock featured alongside Keanu Reeves in the the 1994 film Speed, which grossed $350.4 million worldwide the next year. Bullock's career skyrocketed suddenly, and it has been there ever since.

Sandra was paid $500,000 for her role in Speed. After inflation, that equates to about $900,000 today. The next year, she was paid $250,000 for her work on The Net. Prior to the huge popularity of Speed, this payment was negotiated.

Sandra was finally able to cash in on her celebrity status, earning $8 million for the 1996 film A Time To Kill. Her pay for reprising her role in Speed 2: Cruise Control was $10.5 million. She earned $20 million in The Blind Side, $15 million in Murder by Numbers, $17.5 million in Miss Congeniality 2, and $10 million in Minions. She earned $150 million in salary alone between 1994 and 2009.

Sandra earned an enormous sum of money for the film Gravity, which was revealed in 2014. Sandra was able to sign a deal that guaranteed her $20 million plus 15% of Gravity's gross box office profits, as well as merchandise, TV deals, and DVD sales, just weeks after winning Best Actress at the Academy Awards.

Sandra has a net worth of more than $70 million as a result of her work on Gravity. That's enough to make it one of Hollywood's highest-paid acting roles.

FactBuffet @FactBuffet Sandra Bullock beat out Helen Mirren and Meryl Streep to win the Best Actress Oscar in 2010! Sandra Bullock beat out Helen Mirren and Meryl Streep to win the Best Actress Oscar in 2010! https://t.co/ECQSgR8w2B

Between 2009 and 2019, she earned another $120 million in movie salaries alone, increasing her total career earnings to nearly $300 million when all bonuses were factored in. She made at least $10 million as an executive producer on the TV show George Lopez.

Sandra Bullock's real estate portfolio is also one of the most outstanding among all Hollywood stars. Sandra is the owner of around 20 properties in the United States. Sandra Bullock's real estate portfolio is estimated to be worth $80 million.

More about The Lost City movie

Rina @bbblanchett Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum on the set of The Lost City of D!!! Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum on the set of The Lost City of D!!! 💖 https://t.co/VPxhwuadSL

Sandra Bullock will appear in the movie alongside Channing Tatum. The romcom, directed by Adam and Aaron Nee, will follow a romance author, played by Bullock, and her hot cover model, played by Tatum, on a wild excursion through the jungle after a near-kidnapping.

Daniel Radcliffe, Patti Harrison, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and a guest appearance by Brad Pitt rounded out the cast of The Lost City. The movie is slated to be released in theaters on March 25, 2022.

