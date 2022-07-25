What year will Tower of Fantasy release?

Open-world MMO Tower of Fantasy has finally got an announcement regarding when it will reach western audiences. Given this fairly recent announcement, interested players may have a few questions about this upcoming release, like what systems will the game be released for? How much will it cost? When will this game be released?

Much like every other multiplayer online experience these days, players have been lining up for a chance to try the game. In pursuit of the "next big title," Western players are excited to see if this experience will live up to the hype set by its eastern playerbase. However, there is still a lot that's unknown about the game.

Given Tower of Fantasy's current status as being "on its way," the hype for its launch to the western world is growing exponentially. However, there is still a fair amount of information about this game's delivery to western audiences that may not be common knowledge. Here's everything we know about this game's western release.

Tower of Fantasy western release: Everything known so far

Official imagery for Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

Based on what has been announced so far, the game will be coming to the west in the third quarter of 2022. This leaves the game with a potential release date between July 1, 2022, and September 30, 2022. Unfortunately, an exact release date has not been confirmed as of yet.

Regarding the platforms the game will be released on, it is confirmed to be coming to iOS and Android mobile devices. Tower of Fantasy has also been confirmed to have a PC release. More specifically, the game will be coming to Steam and the Epic Games store. This makes for a game that will reach an expansive audience.

Sadly, there is no news of the game being released on consoles. This comes as a surprise to many players, especially after Genshin Impact was ported to every modern and previous generation of consoles. However, this could change if the game performs well among western gamers, resulting in even more players.

It has also been confirmed that this game will focus on PvP game modes such as arenas. The game has also been compared to Genshin Impact, given that they are both MMORPG gacha games. Given the game's PvP approach, it may be more popular than Genshin among western audiences.

Players interested in trying this game can also sign up to participate in the western server beta tests. These tests are ongoing, and players can register on the game's official website. Players will only need to enter their email addresses and will receive a code for the game if they are selected for the beta.

The icing on the cake for Tower of Fantasy's western release is the collective drop of rewards given to every player depending on how many people pre-register for the game. This is quite a common practice with mobile games these days, with Tower of Fantasy following the same pre-register rewards system as the mobile version of Apex Legends.

