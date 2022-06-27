How to pre-register for Tower of Fantasy global (2022)

Tower of Fantasy is set to make its mark in the current MMO market. Tencent's new brand, Level Infinite, pairs up with Hotta Studios to bring into fruition one of their most ambitious projects in recent times. While the title has been pretty well-known within the Chinese market for quite some time now, it has now been confirmed that it will be released sometime later this year on global servers.

Gamers and fans waiting for the game's worldwide release can expect it to drop somewhere around the second half of 2022, between July and December. Tower of Fantasy is open for pre-registration right now, and the game will be available to play on PC and mobile platforms.

The following article will break down the pre-registration process and provide additional information on the game.

Tower of Fantasy pre-registration: How to register, platforms, and more

1) How to pre-register for global

Pre-registration page on the official website (Image via Hotta Studios)

To pre-register, you can simply head to Tower of Fantasy's official Twitter account and click on their recent post. You can also head directly to their pre-registration page (https://www.toweroffantasy-global.com/). Upon entering, type in your email address in the blank text box and click on the checkbox below to accept the Privacy Policy.

Tower of Fantasy @ToF_EN_Official



No need to fear the unknown - we're always together!



Pre-register via our official website, App Store, Google Play Store, Steam, and Epic Games Store!

#ToF Pre-registration for #TowerofFantasy starts now! Get ready to start your adventure in this shared open-world RPG!No need to fear the unknown - we're always together!Pre-register via our official website, App Store, Google Play Store, Steam, and Epic Games Store! Pre-registration for #TowerofFantasy starts now! Get ready to start your adventure in this shared open-world RPG!💥No need to fear the unknown - we're always together!⏰Pre-register via our official website, App Store, Google Play Store, Steam, and Epic Games Store!🎉 #ToF

Once this is done, you can head to your email inbox and click on the verification link sent to you. You will then be sent back to the official pre-registration page, however, you are now registered for any upcoming info. To confirm your registration, you can type in your email address again and click on submit. This will show you a message that reads, "Email has been registered."

2) Platforms and languages

The global version is available on PC for wishlist (Image via Steam)

The global version of Tower of Fantasy is scheduled for release on PC and mobile platforms. After the game is released, players will be able to download it from Steam, the Epic Games Store, the App Store, and Google Play. However, only pre-registration and wish listing is available for now.

Tower of Fantasy will also be available in eight different languages, including English, Japanese, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Thai, and Indonesian. The Chinese version of the game requires players to connect via a third-party application, which will most likely be the case for global as well.

There have been two closed betas for the game to date, both of which required players to log in via a separate launcher.

3) General gears and gacha

Inventory screen on Chinese servers (Image via Hotta Studios)

Tower of Fantasy follows the traditional MMO leveling with a touch of gacha. You will be diving into the vast world of Aida, defeating enemies and clearing domains with fellow party members. Each character comes in the form of a weapon, and you can wield up to three different weapons.

For gacha, you will be able to roll for characters in two separate banners using two different currencies. Upon getting a rare character before the hard pity, the count does not get reset. Therefore, anyone can get a guaranteed rare character upon hitting the pity, even after getting the same character on the same banner.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far