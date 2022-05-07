Top 7 MMOs with the best guild system

Guilds are one of the most important systems used to flesh out the social aspect of MMOs. Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO) games thrive on social interactions between players, and fine-tuning the balance between solo play and group/guild activities is a difficult task for all studios with MMORPGs to their names.

MMO, as a genre, has more or less declined in terms of popularity ever since the World of Warcraft boom. However, plenty of MMO titles still boast a significant player base. Joining a guild in these games is most often optional for players, but if gamers want to focus on social interactions with fellow players and work towards a common goal, the following MMOs are ideal for this purpose.

MMOs with the best guild system (ranked)

Just as the name of the genre suggests, the massive worlds of these games are best relished with friends. Nothing feels as good as planning and completing a raid while talking with guildmates, be it through text chat or voice communication. Exploring sprawling worlds and completing group activities in these games make for some of the most charming moments.

Guilds bolster this community feeling to varying degrees in these MMOs.

7. Guild Wars 2

Guild Wars 2 (Image via ArenaNet)

Guild Wars 2, unlike its name, does not make joining guilds a necessary task. In fact, many players prefer to play the game solo. The dungeons and raids are designed in such a way that there is little to no drawback to playing as a lone wolf.

However, guilds enable willing players to engage in high-end content. They offer structured scheduling, pooling of resources, and generating interest and hype to keep players motivated. Besides, the guild hall is a large area that you can decorate and roleplay in.

6. Lord of the Rings Online

LOTR Online (Image via Standing Stone Games)

Going by the theme of the Tolkien universe, guilds are called Kinships in this game. Running since 2007, this game’s guilds are home to many veteran players. They provide a great opportunity for new players to jump into the game and be guided through the chat channels of kinship.

Kinships also eventually provide players with the ability to acquire a Kinhouse with several chests available to put things in for kin members to subsequently retrieve.

5. EverQuest 2

EverQuest 2 (Image via Sony Online Entertainment)

Running since 2004, the guilds of EverQuest 2, again, are home to plenty of veterans. The fact that EverQuest 2 is more than 15 years old makes it quite easy to find an established guild that can provide players with whatever they need.

Just like a town, an upgraded guild hall in EQ2 provides players with vendors, bankers, and crafting stations. However, EQ2's guilds don't really offer any exclusive quests that can't already be done solo.

4. Black Desert Online

Black Desert Online (Image via Redfox Games)

Being an MMO of the sandbox type, BDO offers players lots of choices in how they would like to approach the game as whichever character archetype they want to use.

Guilds in BDO offer players free buffs and administer nodes scattered around the map. Node wars are one of the most fun late-game activities and are the biggest reason for joining guilds in the game.

3. Lost Ark

Lost Ark (Image via Amazon Games)

Lost Ark’s guild system is one of the most well-structured among its peers. Joining a guild in this game provides players with some guild-exclusive content. Completing this content rewards players with something called Sylmael Bloodstones. These can be used to purchase certain items to upgrade your gear.

This is one of the few MMOs on the market that keeps certain content from solo players, which can be both a good and a bad thing, depending on your perspective.

2. Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls Online (Image via Zenimax)

ESO’s guild system is greatly accessible and provides some nifty advantages. Depending on your playstyle, you may opt for guilds that focus on PvP, PvE, role play, or trading.

Guild membership allows you to teleport for free to your guildmates no matter where they are. And unlike most games of this genre, ESO’s guilds are tied to your account rather than your character.

The game lets you join up to five guilds at a time, making it possible to reap all their benefits simultaneously.

1. Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV (Image via Square Enix)

FFXIV’s guilds are known as Free Companies. Joining a Free Company will give you access to pooled resources and an extensive network of fellow players that can assist you when needed.

Free Company members benefit most from its exclusive buffs, such as reduced teleportation costs and experience boosts. Furthermore, Free Company houses function as small apartments for members. This is especially handy since finding conventional housing is easier said than done in Final Fantasy XIV.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh