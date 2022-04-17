Elder Scrolls Online Free Weekend: Dates, system requirements, and more

Elder Scrolls Online is getting ready to launch its next major expansion, High Isle, and that means it’s time to host a free-play weekend to get players interested in the popular MMO by Bethesda Softworks.

Elder Scrolls Online is an absolutely massive game with five expansions as of writing this article, with High Isle coming very soon. Interestingly, the limited period trial will be available for interested players on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC, free of charge.

Elder Scrolls Online is free to play for a limited time

The upcoming trial of the widely popular MMO is completely free to play and will be available until April 26, 2022.

Those who do take part can play the entire main story of Elder Scrolls Online, as well as go through one of the areas in the Morrowind expansion. Interested players can also do the prologue quest for High Isle.

The game has a great deal of content though, and to help players get interested in it, there is a major sale for it on Steam. ESO is currently 70% off on the platform and also includes the base game Blackwood, Greymoor, Elseweyr, Summerset, and Morrowind. This sale goes on until April 27, one day after the free trial ends.

Since Elder Scrolls Online is an open-ended MMO, content scales with the player, and they can go anywhere and do anything, whenever they want. If they own the content, they can begin and stop expansions at their own leisure.

The free trial is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Specifically for PC, there are some requirements players will need to be aware of. Here are the minimum and recommended requirements to play ESO on PC:

Minimum System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor/operating system

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3 540 or AMD A6-3620

Intel Core i3 540 or AMD A6-3620 Memory: 3 GB RAM

3 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 460 or AMD Radeon 6850

NVIDIA GeForce 460 or AMD Radeon 6850 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 85 GB

85 GB Sound Card: DirectX compatible card

Recommended System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor/operating system

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5 2300 or AMD FX4350

Intel Core i5 2300 or AMD FX4350 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 or AMD Radeon HD 7850

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 or AMD Radeon HD 7850 Direct X: Version 11

Version 11 Network: Broadband internet connection

Broadband internet connection Storage: 85 GB

85 GB Sound Card: DirectX compatible sound card

Elder Scrolls Online is a massive MMO and is about to launch its next expansion on June 6, with High Isle, bringing players to the home of the Bretons. It will feature a wealth of new adventures, a new deck-building card game and much more. This is definitely an excellent time for players who might be unsure about buying the game since it can be purchased for an incredibly low price.

