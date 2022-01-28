Everything to know about Elder Scrolls Online High Isle

Elder Scrolls Online may have been out for some time now, but the title keeps expanding with regular releases of new story content.

A massive multiplayer online RPG, Elder Scrolls Online is developed by ZeniMax Online and published by Bethesda Softworks. The game was initially launched in 2014 on a monthly subscription basis, but was rebranded and re-launched in 2015 with a one-time purchase, a move which resulted in huge success over the years.

The game is regularly supported with new content additions and has now received its first new expansion of the year in the form of the High Isle. The reveal was conducted in the form of a live event on January 27 and has created reasonable hype in the community.

With Elder Scrolls 6 still some time away, the High Isle content expansion provides excellent scope for players to enhance their Elder Scrolls experience.

All details on Elder Scrolls Online High Isle

Titled "Legacy of the Bretons," the High Isle expansion deals with one of the lesser known races of Elder Scrolls Online. Players will be journeying to the Systres Archipelago, which is the location of the High Isle.

The focus on Bretons has a lot to do with player requests, according to Elder Scrolls Online lore master Leamon Tuttle.

The Elder Scrolls Online @TESOnline There's plenty of glory, lore, and intrigue to be found in High Isle, from conspiracy among Breton nobility and shining knights of old to the fanatical zealots that would see a world without crowns or thrones.

Based on the revelations on Twitter, players can expect brand new story-lines with close to 30 hours of additional content. As usual, there will be blood and gore and players will be able to enjoy numerous quests and missions throughout the year.

There will be several new features players will be able to enjoy under the High Isle story line:

Completely new area which players will be able to explore

Going back to the roots of game's storyline filled with politics, horror and intrigue

A brand new card game that players can play against fellow players or NPCs

New companions and world events

New dungeons and world bosses

The Elder Scrolls Online @TESOnline

elderscrollsonline.com/en-us/updates/… You won't have to wait long to dive into the #LegacyOfTheBretons story! The Ascending Tide DLC and Update 33 come to the ESO PTS on January 31, then launch on PC/Mac and Stadia on March 14 and Xbox and PlayStation consoles on March 29.

The High Isle will be a year-long saga and starts with the Ascending Tide DLC, which will be a prequel of sorts. The Ascending Tide DLC comes in March 2022, with the High Isle chapters coming to PCs on June 6, 2022. Console players will have to wait until June 21 and the game will be available on both current and next generation consoles.

The Elder Scrolls Online @TESOnline Players who pre-purchase will immediately receive the Palefrost Elk mount, and if you pre-purchase before April 4, you will also receive the Palefrost Fawn Pet.

Players can pre-order the High Tide storyline by ordering the Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle which contains all the previous chapters of the game. Players will receive a nice pre-purchase bonus in the form of a Palefrost Elk mount and a bonus Palefrost fawn pet if ordered before April. Both pre-order bonuses can be enjoyed immediately.

The Elder Scrolls Online @TESOnline



We'll see you in the Ascending Tide and Update 33 PTS on Monday, January 31!

elderscrollsonline.com/en-us/joinus Thanks for joining our #ESOGlobalReveal post-show! You can pre-purchase the High Isle Chapter now and get the Palefrost Elk Mount and Palefrost Elk Fawn Pet in-game today.We'll see you in the Ascending Tide and Update 33 PTS on Monday, January 31!

Players will also get the following bonuses on pre-orders:

Abecean Privateer’s Apparel costume

Knights of the Flame Pup pet

1x Dark Chivalry Crate

3x High Isle Treasure Maps

2x Experience Scrolls, granting double XP

