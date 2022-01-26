Whitestrake's Mayhem is coming to Elder Scrolls Online in February

Elder Scrolls Online is currently planning to introduce at least one event each month to keep its content pipeline hot. Most of these events are focused around their PvE content, with unbound dungeon-delving in Undaunted Celebrations and Halloween-themed festivities during the Witches Festival.

However, one event among these stands apart. Whitestrake's Mayhem, formerly known as Midyear Mayhem, is aimed at people who love a good scrap with other players. And based on the announcements, players won't have to wait long to partake in the violence and festivities.

Adding mayhem to Elder Scrolls Online's Alliance War

Elder Scrolls Online's PvP is quite interesting. The overarching idea is that alliances vie for control over areas and, as the name of the game suggests, the Elder Scrolls play a vital part in this fight. Control over Elder Scrolls and storing them in your alliance keeps, provides your alliance with bonuses. This and control over vital military resource points forms the basis of the group-based PvP in Elder Scrolls Online.

Alliance wars are divided into different world settings where Champion points and levels are activated and deactivated. Players are scaled accordingly to the servers they are in, so as not to provide any disparity in player power. Engaging in combat, taking over key locations, and other activities award players with Alliance Points which can be spent on gear and siege materials.

Midyear Mayhem works towards increasing all of these risks and rewards. By using the Scroll of Pelinal's Ferocity, players can increase their Alliance point gain by 100% for two hours. Since Alliance Points can only be racked up by controlling areas and engaging in fights, this boon by default encourages and escalates bigger inter-faction combat.

Midyear Mayhem is not just limited to Cyrodill however. This boon extends over to Imperial City and Battlegrounds as well. Midyear Mayhem is the one event when the Imperial City devolves into absolute chaos. One piece of advice for newer players in Elder Scrolls Online is to find a good team in Imperial City and stick by them.

Whitestrake's Mayhem is coming with newer rewards for Elder Scrolls Online's PvP fanatics

Whitestrake's Mayhem is all about frantic combat and being on edge in fear of getting jumped. But it's not without rewards to justify the risks. Aside from the double alliance point gain, the event comes with a giant helping of Siege materials, Tel-var stones, transmute stones and more.

Completing daily quests in both Cyrodill and Imperial City will award event tickets and Pelinal’s Boon Boxes which contain exclusive rewards. These boxes can also be dropped from Rewards of the Worthy mails in players' mailboxes for exceptional performance in PvP.

These rewards include new cosmetics to be released in Elder Scrolls Online and all the rewards from previous years. As of 2022, players can get Black Drake face markings and Black Drake body markings as runeboxes. In keeping with the Black Drake theme, an outfit style called Black Drake Clanwrap Armor will also drop as style pages from Imperial City bosses.

Players need not worry about bad luck with drops as the markings and the style pages for the Clanwrap style will be available from Cullearn, a vendor who will join the Impresario. Regarding the Impresario, she will be returning with all 2022 specific event ticket rewards. Players who might miss the Daedric War Celebration event can pick up fragments for Soulfire Dragon Illusion pet and the first two fragments for the Scales of Akatosh skin.

A small note to add is that players who want to unlock everything, Imperial City bosses will have a small chance to drop Legion Zero Vigil style pages. The aforementioned boxes can also drop motif pages of Akaviri, Dominion, Pact, and Covenant styles which can earn good money on trade.

Elder Scrolls Online's PvP is as fun as it is chaotic. For older players, Whitestrake's Mayhem is just another day in Cyrodill, but for new blood it can be a little intimidating. Fortunately, there's enough PvE content in Cyrodill and Imperial City that you won't feel like lackeys, even if you cannot fight others. It's important to remember that every player's contribution matters, even if it's a volley of arrows fired out of panic.

Currently there are no concrete dates set in stone for the beginning of the event. But it's pretty much confirmed that the event will take place sometime in February. As of now, the Daedric War Celebration event is ongoing and will continue till February 2, so Whitestrake's Mayhem will probably start in the latter half of February.

In recent times, Elder Scrolls Online's PvP scene has gone through a few changes and the playerbase in Cyrodill has somewhat dwindled. But Whitestrake's Mayhem always brings a lot of fresh faces and veterans as well, and this year's Mayhem is looking just as stacked as the last few. With the announcement of Elder Scrolls Online's new year-long adventure a mere day away, times are looking bright for the MMO.

