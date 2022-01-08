The Elder Scrolls Online charts a course for new horizons

It hasn’t even been a week since 2022 and The Elder Scrolls Online is here to reel players in for their next year-spanning adventure.

While it is difficult to glean any useful information from a mere 60-second teaser, imaginations are running wild as to where this very successful MMO voyage will land.

Elder Scrolls Online is bracing for a 'swell' new year

If all the sailing-related puns aren’t a dead giveaway, The Elder Scrolls Online’s new teaser starts on a ship sailing across an ocean. We are then introduced to a sprawling city nestled in an archipelago, most definitely a capital location for the upcoming expansion.

As the scene further unfolds, the lone ship is joined by two other ships, signifying that the three alliances are sailing together. As the ships sail into a raging storm, a heavily armored character very dramatically cleans his nautical charts and walks to a cannonade. Just in time to see the ships of the alliances struggle to stay afloat in the rough seas.

Now a short trailer like this without any dialogue or distinguishable features is difficult to dissect. But that hasn’t stopped players from speculating about what their locations might be and what secrets are hidden there. Currently, players are putting their chips on three theories and we’re here to cast a stone on a fourth one.

The Akavir theory

Hakoshae Tombs, a tomb for Akaviri refugees (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

As a long-time fan of the Elder Scrolls series, it would be a treat to finally venture into the distant lands of Akavir. Akaviris have been a staple of Elder Scrolls Online since its launch, considering Elder Scrolls Online takes place in the Second Era. The Ebonheart Pact, one of the alliances in Elder Scrolls Online, was formed to defend against the then-recent Kamal invasion, six years before the assault by Molag Bal.

Throwing a wrench in this theory is none other than ZeniMax Online Studios’ director Matt Firor. Matt stated in 2021’s last community letter, that Elder Scrolls Online’s next story will focus on a playable race that hasn’t had the spotlight yet.

None of the Akaviri races are playable in Elder Scrolls Online (unless!) and the only factions with sufficient beef against the Akaviris have had their moment in the sun. It looks like we’ll have to be content with subtle teasings for the elusive Dragon Land, for now.

The Pyandonea/Maormer Theory

ESO's depiction of Maormer armors and weapons (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

A strong contender, this one. Lots of players are putting their chips on the Maormer for this storyline. Some of the earliest Elven factions, the Maormer or Pyandoneans, haven’t seen much action other than being presented as a mere invasive force (except some Dragonguard members).

Alas, it runs into the same issue as the Akavir theory. While Pyandonea will be a very interesting place to visit, the only race with any palpable chemistry with the Maormer are the High Elves. And High Elves have had a lot of attention to them in Elder Scrolls Online, all storylines considered.

Three Ships Enter, One Ship Lea..oh, the wrong universe (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

One particular thing to note is that the realm of Pyandonea is surrounded by an almost impenetrable fog. The three ships are sailing towards what looks like a giant wall of mist and fog. The ships could also be entering a storm that is approaching, provoking the armored character in the next scene to clear the table.

The Breton Theory

Finally, some good meaty theory. Bretons are often the most overlooked race in mainland Tamriel and their consistency has been maintained in Elder Scrolls Online. Bretons throughout Elder Scrolls Online’s history have been relegated to having a vampire issue and not being good at handling them.

Looking at the trailer again, the city and archipelago are very much like any standard trade city of High Rock. While most of High Rock has been scoured clean by various DLCs and the main plotline of Elder Scrolls Online, there might be some interesting nuggets saved up for this year-long adventure. And considering High Rock and Breton have a fractious history, a politically charged story won’t be too far-fetched.

Those spiral shapes seem familiar (Image via Elder Scrolls Online forums)

If that wasn’t enough, the character with the dramatic sword sweep is also wearing standard Breton armor. What reinforces this Breton theory is that an ancestral version of Breton Armor has existed unused in-game since the Stonethorn DLC update back in 2020. Many NPCs have worn Ancestral Breton armor but players still can't discover the style.

Ancestral armor styles have become a collectible and crafting motif since Greymoor expansion, thanks to the Antiquities system. Since then, most major expansions and DLC regions have come with their ancestral style, representing the controlling faction. It might be grasping at straws, but in-game assets have given away plans before this and it might be a clever re-use of abandoned assets.

The Yokuda Theory

The ancient lands of Yokuda, or what's left of it (Image via UESP)

And now we come to the stone we have to cast. Before any Elder Scrolls fan gets their pitchforks ready, we know that Yokuda sank in the first era. This fact is supported by the Yokudans, whom players meet in Elder Scrolls Online, namely Rada-al-Saran (Greymoor) and the Celestial (Hel Ra Citadel raid).

However, there are books in Elder Scrolls Online that suggest some islands and archipelagos might have survived the destruction of the continent. What makes Yokuda interesting is that any visitable landmass can only be accessed by sea and their culture would’ve differed wildly after a natural catastrophe resulting in political upheaval.

The Elder Scrolls Online @TESOnline



Tune in to the A brand-new Elder Scrolls adventure is coming.Tune in to the #ESO 2022 Global Reveal on Thursday, January 27 at 3PM EST/8pm GMT to get a first look at the upcoming Chapter, DLCs, and more. A brand-new Elder Scrolls adventure is coming. 📜 Tune in to the #ESO 2022 Global Reveal on Thursday, January 27 at 3PM EST/8pm GMT to get a first look at the upcoming Chapter, DLCs, and more. https://t.co/kDVBxfry8R

While there are no strong hints as to confirm the Yokudan adventure, it certainly will generate a lot of love from the Redguard players. Redguards up until now have been relegated to just one member of the Daggerfall Covenant locked in a marriage pact and a failed assassination plot.

The fog of war lifts in three weeks

Regardless of these theories, the overall storyline of Elder Scrolls Online will be shifting heavily. Previously most annual storylines have focused on world-ending catastrophes, orchestrated by one or more Daedric princes.

ZeniMax Online Studios has made it clear that this story will feature a much more grounded, faction-based, political story. It'll be interesting to see how ZeniMax Online Studios will incorporate the big map events into a story like this.

The Daggerfall Covenant races have indeed been relegated to just being really good traders and preaching the succession of the Reman dynasty in Elder Scrolls Online.

While certain Breton houses have risen against a certain vampire threat in Skyrim, the Orcs have restricted themselves in Orsinium to rebuild their homeland. And Redguards haven’t experienced the thrill of battle like their legends in a long time.

Started here, ended up in Oblivion (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

The global reveal event of the expansion, zone DLC, and dungeon DLCs will take place on January 27. So there’s still time to analyze every last second of the teaser and dive further into the rabbit hole of speculation. Or we might be wrong and we could be getting a hybrid of all these storylines.

Regardless of all the theories, it will be pretty interesting as a long-time fan to venture into the new unknown. If anyone is looking for a fix for their Elder Scrolls itch until Elder Scrolls VI comes out, Elder Scrolls Online is a mighty fine MMO to sink their teeth into.

