The Elder Scrolls Online teases a new chapter in 2022

The next year of content in the Elder Scrolls Online has finally been teased through a minute-long cinematic. Last year, the 2021 season of content was revealed at the Game Awards in December to showcase the year of Oblivion that would arrive in the Elder Scrolls Online.

Yesterday, there was a tweet that warned players of an upcoming news drop for the following day. Of course, that day has come, and a cinematic full of raging waters and the potential for war was given out. Along with the new cinematic teaser, players were given an official date for the full reveal of the 2022 season of content in the Elder Scrolls Online.

When will the next season of content be revealed for the Elder Scrolls Online?

The main takeaway from the cinematic today was the date for a full reveal stream that would be hosted by Zenimax later this month. Officially, the stream will go live on January 27 at 3 p.m. EST. Fans can find the stream at Twitch.tv/Bethesda which will surely garner some attention. According to the site, players can also earn a Barnacle-Back Coral Crab pet for tuning into the stream.

During the stream, players can expect many of the same types of content that have been part of Elder Scrolls for some time. Typically, there is a content drop for each quarter of the year, starting with two new dungeons around March. June always brings the full chapter expansion, followed by more dungeons and a new zone.

Dungeons will surely be revealed, but the main attraction will be the new chapter and any features that come along with it. Last year the companion system was added through the new chapter, and the year before added a Scrying system to the Elder Scrolls Online. It's entirely possible that new skills or a new class will be added to the game this time around, considering how long it's been - but that is not yet confirmed.

What theme could the new season of the Elder Scrolls Online bring?

Earn a crab pet by tuning into the stream. (Image via Zenimax)

Zenimax already confirmed that the new season will focus around one of the races that has yet to receive a proper DLC. On top of that, the story will be much more grounded in politics rather than world ending events.

Also Read Article Continues below

Based on the latest cinematic, the theme appears to be based around the faction war, and the location could be somewhere Breton based. The final shot of the character in the cinematic was clearly Breton, but we will all have to wait for the full reveal of the next Elder Scrolls Online chapter.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider