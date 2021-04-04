Everything to know about The Elder Scrolls Online Blackwood

The Elder Scrolls Online Blackwood was officially announced back in December 2020 during The Game Awards, but it's taken a long time for concrete information to come out about the new chapter.

That's no longer the case, though, as a preview event was recently streamed by Zenimax Online Studios to show off the new Blackwood zone in The Elder Scrolls Online.

First and foremost, players should know that the new Blackwood zone is part of an entire chapter coming to The Elder Scrolls Online. For the past five years, Chapters have been released every summer. The rest of the content that year was centered around the story in the new chapter.

Q1 is always a dungeon, Q2 is a chapter, Q3 is more dungeons, and Q4 is a second zone.

Blackwood fills the role of that Q2 chapter, so players should expect a massive zone with over 30 hours of story content for any players that love to quest.

On top of that, there is always a new trial and a world event unique to that zone. For example, last year's Greymoor had vampire sites as world events, and Elsweyr had dragons. Blackwood will have its own Oblivion Portals to take down.

Details and features in The Elder Scrolls Online Blackwood

Blackwood is a chapter that will focus on Mehrunes Dagon as the main antagonist along with his army of Daedra, which will take up much of the game. The zone itself lies between Cyrodil and Blackmarsh.

There are a few great additions that players should look forward to for Blackwood in The Elder Scrolls Online in terms of features. There won't be a new class, but companions will make their way to the game for the first time. Players can speak to their companions, customize their armor, and even level them up as they play.

Players will also be able to make their way to Champion Point 3600 with the new chapter. The Champion Point system overhaul was already added with the Flames of Oblivion DLC and dungeons, but the system will be more extensive.

The Elder Scrolls Online Blackwood chapter is set to be released on June 1, 2021, for PC, Mac, and Stadia players. Console players on PlayStation and Xbox will have to wait an extra week until June 8, 2021.

Blackwood by itself will cost $59.99. But anyone who wants The Elder Scrolls Online upgrade will only need to pay $39.99.