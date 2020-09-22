Elder Scrolls Online is an online MMORPG game developed by Zenimax Online Studios. ESO is one of the most widely-known MMO games available in the market. Like MMOs such as Final Fantasy 14 and a few others, ESO had an extremely forgettable launch. Despite this, with the arrival of Elder Scrolls Online Summerset expansion, the game began to see a telling rise in the player base.

Elder Scrolls Online offers an immersive story which is indirectly connected with past titles in the Elder Scrolls series. Recently, Microsoft acquired ZeniMax Media - the parent company of ZeniMax Online Studios and Bethesda Softworks. They announced the news on September 21, 2020 over their official twitter handle, the Xbox Wire blog post and a few other places.

Elder Scrolls Online PC and macOS official minimum and recommended system requirements

Here are the official system requirements to run Elder Scrolls Online on PC or macOS systems.

[Source: ElderScrollsOnline]

Elder Scrolls Online PC recommended system requirements

Advertisement

Operating System: Windows 7/Windows 8.1 64-bit

Windows 7/Windows 8.1 64-bit Processor: Intel® Core™ i5 2300 or AMD FX4350

Intel® Core™ i5 2300 or AMD FX4350 System RAM: 8GB

8GB Hard Disk Space: 85GB free HDD space

85GB free HDD space GPU: Direct X 11.0 compliant video card with 2GB of RAM (NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 750 or AMD Radeon™ HD 7850) or higher

Direct X 11.0 compliant video card with 2GB of RAM (NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 750 or AMD Radeon™ HD 7850) or higher Sound: DirectX compatible sound card

DirectX compatible sound card Internet: Internet Broadband Connection

Elder Scrolls Online PC minimum system requirements

Operating System : Windows 7 64-bit

: Windows 7 64-bit Processor : Intel® Core™ i3 540 or AMD A6-3620

: Intel® Core™ i3 540 or AMD A6-3620 System RAM : 3GB

: 3GB Hard Disk Space : 85GB free HDD space

: 85GB free HDD space GPU : Direct X 11.0 compliant video card with 1GB RAM (NVIDIA® GeForce® 460 or AMD Radeon™ 6850)

: Direct X 11.0 compliant video card with 1GB RAM (NVIDIA® GeForce® 460 or AMD Radeon™ 6850) Sound : DirectX compatible sound card

: DirectX compatible sound card Internet: Internet Broadband Connection

Elder Scrolls Online MAC minimum system requirements

Operating System: Mac® OS High Sierra v 10.13

Mac® OS High Sierra v 10.13 Model: Late-2013 27-inch iMac and Newer

Late-2013 27-inch iMac and Newer Hard Disk Space: 85 GB free HDD space

85 GB free HDD space Internet: Internet Broadband Connection

For more on Elder Scrolls Online or videogames in general, stick to Sportskeeda.