Star Wars: Squadrons is an upcoming space combat game set in the Star Wars universe. The game is being developed by Motive Studios, who previously worked on Star Wars Battlefront 2. The Star Wars: Squadrons has been tipped to launch this year on October 2, 2020, across the PlayStation 4, the Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.
Star Wars: Squadrons' story is set after the events of the 'Return of the Jedi' movie. Wikipedia describes the plot of Star Wars: Squadrons as:
Set after the Battle of Endor and the destruction of the second Death Star, the story alternates between two customisable pilots: Rao Highmoon from New Republic's Vanguard Squadron and Case Kassandora from the Empire's Titan Squadron.
Star Wars: Squadrons PC official system requirements
Here are the official PC system requirements for Star Wars: Squadrons.
[Source: EA]
Recommended (non-VR) / Minimum (VR)
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor (AMD): Ryzen 7 2700X
- Processor (Intel): Intel i7-7700
- Memory: 16GB
- Graphics Card (AMD): Radeon RX 480 or Equivalent
- Graphics Card (Nvidia): GeForce GTX 1060 or Equivalent
- DirectX: 11.1
- Multiplayer Online Connection Requirements: 512 Kbps or faster Internet connection
- Hard Drive Space: 40GB
Minimum (non-VR)
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor (AMD): Ryzen 3 1300X
- Processor (Intel): Intel i5 6600k
- Memory: 8GB
- Graphics Card (AMD): Radeon HD 7850 or Equivalent
- Graphics Card (Nvidia): GeForce GTX 660 or Equivalent
- DirectX: 11.1
- Multiplayer Online Connection Requirements: 512 Kbps or faster Internet connection
- Hard Drive Space: 40GB
Recommended (VR)
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor (AMD): Ryzen 7 2700X
- Processor (Intel): Intel i7-7700
- Memory: 16GB
- Graphics Card (AMD): Radeon RX 570 or Equivalent
- Graphics Card (Nvidia): GeForce GTX 1070 or Equivalent
- DirectX: 11.1
- Multiplayer Online Connection Requirements: 512 Kbps or faster Internet connection
- Hard Drive Space: 40GB