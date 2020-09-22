Star Wars: Squadrons is an upcoming space combat game set in the Star Wars universe. The game is being developed by Motive Studios, who previously worked on Star Wars Battlefront 2. The Star Wars: Squadrons has been tipped to launch this year on October 2, 2020, across the PlayStation 4, the Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.

“The war’s not over. Not for me.”

Meet Varko Grey, leader of Titan Squadron, in the new #StarWarsSquadrons CG Short, "Hunted" made in collaboration with Lucasfilm, @ILMVFX, and @MotiveMontreal.https://t.co/FbnE8QFbDR pic.twitter.com/wDxqg9QE9B — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) September 14, 2020

Similar Topic: Hitman 3 PC official system requirements

Star Wars: Squadrons' story is set after the events of the 'Return of the Jedi' movie. Wikipedia describes the plot of Star Wars: Squadrons as:

Set after the Battle of Endor and the destruction of the second Death Star, the story alternates between two customisable pilots: Rao Highmoon from New Republic's Vanguard Squadron and Case Kassandora from the Empire's Titan Squadron.

Advertisement

Get a glimpse at the story of #StarWarsSquadrons in the latest Pilot Briefing! https://t.co/pIaeP5caeM pic.twitter.com/fIqpEqROHA — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) August 28, 2020

Star Wars: Squadrons PC official system requirements

Here are the official PC system requirements for Star Wars: Squadrons.

[Source: EA]

Recommended (non-VR) / Minimum (VR)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor (AMD): Ryzen 7 2700X

Ryzen 7 2700X Processor (Intel): Intel i7-7700

Intel i7-7700 Memory: 16GB

16GB Graphics Card (AMD): Radeon RX 480 or Equivalent

Radeon RX 480 or Equivalent Graphics Card (Nvidia): GeForce GTX 1060 or Equivalent

GeForce GTX 1060 or Equivalent DirectX: 11.1

11.1 Multiplayer Online Connection Requirements: 512 Kbps or faster Internet connection

512 Kbps or faster Internet connection Hard Drive Space: 40GB

Minimum (non-VR)

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor (AMD): Ryzen 3 1300X

Ryzen 3 1300X Processor (Intel): Intel i5 6600k

Intel i5 6600k Memory: 8GB

8GB Graphics Card (AMD): Radeon HD 7850 or Equivalent

Radeon HD 7850 or Equivalent Graphics Card (Nvidia): GeForce GTX 660 or Equivalent

GeForce GTX 660 or Equivalent DirectX: 11.1

11.1 Multiplayer Online Connection Requirements: 512 Kbps or faster Internet connection

512 Kbps or faster Internet connection Hard Drive Space: 40GB

Recommended (VR)