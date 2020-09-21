Demon's Souls remake is an upcoming action role-playing videogame developed by Bluepoint Games and Japan Studios. The game is slated to be launched on November 12, 2020, alongside the PS5 consoles.

Demon Souls remake is a PS5 exclusive title and a remake of 2009's original Demon's Souls game developed by FromSoftware.

The original Demon's Souls was the first souls game ever released. It alone defined the 'souls-like game' genre that we are so fond of, thanks to Hidetaka Miyazaki.

Demon Souls remake is currently available on both online and offline store to pre-order. The game also had a pre-order bonus, a weapon called 'The Reaper Scythe'. However, Sony later removed the pre-order bonus mention from the official store page.

Here is the Reaper Scythe weapon description:

"Once wielded by sorcerers who commanded the spirits of the dead. A pole weapon with a curved blade on one end that is so sharp that they say it can sever your soul from your body. The Reaper Scythe can mow down many targets in a single blow but is difficult to handle and requires both strength and dexterity to use."

Also read: Xbox Series X and Series S price in India officially announced

Demon Souls Remake minimum game size and more details

Advertisement

Image Credit: Bluepoint Games

Demon Souls remake will require a minimum of 66 GB SSD storage on the PS5. The game supports a multiplayer feature with 2-6 network players. This is a new feature we are seeing in the Demon Souls remake.

In the original game, there were only 3 players who were able to join a multiplayer game. Among the three, two were blue phantoms who helped the host as co-op partners. Meanwhile, the last player was one of the black phantoms who join other hosts to either kill them (a sort of PVP) or ruin their run.

Here is the official description of the feature on Demon Souls Remake PlayStation page:

1 player. 2-6 network players. 66GB minimum. PlayStation®Plus subscription required for some features. Vibration function supported. Trigger function supported.

Related: Spider-Man: Miles Morales ultimate launch edition contents, game size, and more