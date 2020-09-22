Sony held an online PS5 showcase event on September 16, 2020. The PS5 showcase event revealed new exclusive titles, the gameplay of previously announced titles, official prices and the launch details of the PS5 console. After the event, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO, Jim Ryan gave an interview to The Washinton Post.

Related: Spider-Man: Miles Morales ultimate launch edition contents, game size, and more

He talked about matters related to the PS5's price, launch, trade routes, impact of COVID-19 on the manufacturing, marketing and much more. The most interesting part of the interview was Jim Ryan's statement on backwards compatibility. If the feature is to be available on the PS5, then it would have to be considered quite the boost for Sony's plans to push the PS5 to current PS4 owners.

Can you play PS4 games on PS5?

Image Credit: Santa Monica Studios

Advertisement

According to Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment around 99% of the current PS4 games are supported on PS5. Initially, we knew that the top 100 PS4 games based on sales and other numbers were supported on PS5.

However, it has now been revealed that almost all PS4 games can be played on a PS5. This is a huge step for Sony, as the community has always favoured backwards compatibility. Moreover, Jim Ryan has also confirmed that Sony will be supporting the PS4 for at least 4 years more.

Also read: Xbox Series X and Series S price in India officially announced

Quote from The Washington Post confirming backwards compatibility,

Ryan also said that of the thousands of games tested for PS4 backwards compatibility, “99 percent” can be played on the next console.

Can you play PS1, PS2 or PS3 games on PS5?

No. Sony has confimed that you cannot play PS1-PS3 games on the PS5. The only games from these old consoles that you can play on the PS5 are the ones which received a PS4 port, as has been clarified by GameSpot.

Related: PS5: List of games to be released on PS5 at launch