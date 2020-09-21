Hitman 3 is an upcoming third-person stealth game developed by IO Interactive. The game is slated to be launched in January 2021 across platforms including the PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Hitman 3 is the third and last instalment in the 'Hitman World of Assassination' trilogy. It is the eighth major instalment in the long-running Hitman series.

In a blog post, IO Interactive revealed that the PC version of Hitman 3 will be available on Epic Games Store as an exclusive title for 12 months. The game will receive a Steam release after the timed-exclusivity ends.

The blog post also mentioned that PC players can carry over their current progression from Hitman 2 on Steam into Hitman 3 on Epic Games Store.

Here is the developers' message on Hitman 3's Epic Game Store timed exclusivity:

"As an independent studio, our partnership with Epic has given us the freedom to create HITMAN 3 exactly as we imagined and self-publish the game to our players directly. It’s also important to us that we honour the time our existing PC players have spent in our previous games."

Advertisement

Hitman 3 PC: official minimum and recommended system requirements

Image Credit: IO Interactive

Here are the official minimum and recommended system requirements that you need to play the game on your PC. [Source: Epic Game Store]

Hitman 3 PC minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD Phenom II X4 940

RAM: 8 GB

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7870

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 80 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Hitman 3 PC recommended system requirements

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 16 GB

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 80 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

Also read: Xbox Series X and Series S price in India officially announced