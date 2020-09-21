Hitman 3 is an upcoming third-person stealth game developed by IO Interactive. The game is slated to be launched in January 2021 across platforms including the PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PS4, Xbox One and PC.
Hitman 3 is the third and last instalment in the 'Hitman World of Assassination' trilogy. It is the eighth major instalment in the long-running Hitman series.
In a blog post, IO Interactive revealed that the PC version of Hitman 3 will be available on Epic Games Store as an exclusive title for 12 months. The game will receive a Steam release after the timed-exclusivity ends.
The blog post also mentioned that PC players can carry over their current progression from Hitman 2 on Steam into Hitman 3 on Epic Games Store.
Here is the developers' message on Hitman 3's Epic Game Store timed exclusivity:
"As an independent studio, our partnership with Epic has given us the freedom to create HITMAN 3 exactly as we imagined and self-publish the game to our players directly. It’s also important to us that we honour the time our existing PC players have spent in our previous games."
Hitman 3 PC: official minimum and recommended system requirements
Here are the official minimum and recommended system requirements that you need to play the game on your PC. [Source: Epic Game Store]
Hitman 3 PC minimum system requirements
- CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD Phenom II X4 940
- RAM: 8 GB
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7870
- PIXEL SHADER: 5.0
- VERTEX SHADER: 5.0
- FREE DISK SPACE: 80 GB
- DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB
Hitman 3 PC recommended system requirements
- CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- RAM: 16 GB
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX Vega 56
- PIXEL SHADER: 5.1
- VERTEX SHADER: 5.1
- FREE DISK SPACE: 80 GB
- DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB
