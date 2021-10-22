How to get an Essence of Death in the Elder Scrolls Online

The Witches Festival is in full swing and many players are looking for an Essence of Death in the Elder Scrolls Online. This one item is common to find, but the description is vague and it can be hard to tell exactly where players need to look for the item.

Anyone attempting to complete The Witchmother's Bargain will need an Essence of Death as one of the three three items required to complete the brew. Luckily, nearly any boss found on the map will give players an opportunity to get an Essence of Death in The Elder Scrolls Online. But players need to hurry before the Halloween event comes to an end.

Where to find an Essence of Death in the Elder Scrolls Online

The Witchmother's Bargain really only describes the Essence of Death as an item that is tied to stronger enemies within Tamriel. One of the common threads in event quests is describing simple items in a vague manor.

All players need to do for the Essence of Death is kill a smaller boss of any kind. The main method players are using is delve bosses, which will all drop an essence as loot anytime they are taken out. There are also no special locations to find these bosses, and rather, players can hunt down delve bosses in any zone they would like.

Every delve in the Elder Scrolls Online has at least one boss that is usually located toward the end of the map. Many players will be farming these delves for the Essence of Death and the chance to earn Plunder Skulls during the Witches Festival in the Elder Scrolls Online.

Other items needed aside from the Essence of Death in the Elder Scrolls Online

Collecting an Essence of Death is just one part of The Witches Bargain. Players will need three items in total before they can head back to Witchmother Olyve.

Luckily, the other two items are only a pumpkin and animal guts. Pumpkins can be purchased from nearly any chef vendor or found on the ground near farms in Tamriel. Guts, on the other hand, can be found by hunting animals like squirrels around the map.

Bring all three items back to Witchmother Olyve in her hideout in one of three locations. She can be found in Stonefalls, Auridon, or Glenumbra, which are all the starter zones. With the quest turned in, players will have nearly two weeks of double XP to use whenever they'd like.

