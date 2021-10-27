When does the Deadlands release in the Elder Scrolls Online?

Deadlands is the next DLC that players can expect in Elder Scrolls Online, and it will wrap up the Gates of Oblivion year of content. Some exciting features are included in the update, and players don't have long to wait for the new zone.

As the formula usually goes, Deadlands is the fourth and final DLC of 2021 in the Elder Scrolls Online, and the same dates can usually be expected for the Q4 content.

Considering Deadlands will drop after the Witches Festival comes to a close, a November release date is a guarantee. Players can expect the Daedric realm as soon as November arrives.

The Deadlands DLC arriving early November in the Elder Scrolls Online

Starting on 1 November 2021, players can get their hands on the final DLC about Mehrunes Dagon. The Deadlands is the Daedric Prince's realm and a new area in Oblivion that has not yet been explored.

PC and Mac players will first have access to the Deadlands on 1 November 2021, and console players will need to wait a couple of weeks before their turn. The console release date is 16 November 2021, and by that point, the entire Elder Scrolls Online community will have access to the Daedric realm.

So far, there has been plenty of content detailed for the Deadlands update that includes some pretty important system changes. New players and veterans alike will enjoy what Update 32 has in store for the Elder Scrolls Online.

What can players expect in the Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands

The Deadlands and Update 32 are two pieces of content that will be released at the same time on 1 November 2021. Deadlands is the new content zone itself, while Update 32 will bring some major changes to the game.

Gates of Oblivion will also close with Deadlands. That means players can expect a battle with Mehrunes Dagon in his own realm after the events of Blackwood, which was released in the middle of the year. Expect new quests, world bosses, and more when the DLC drops.

As for Update 32, there will be a new Curating system that makes collecting gear sets far easier. On the other hand, players will get a new Armory system that allows for entire gear, skill points, and champion point swaps with the click of a button.

Armory stations may be needed, but the gear possibilities are much more abundant in ESO with the new update.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul