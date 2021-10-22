How to get Cursed Feathers in Elder Scrolls Online

The Witches Festival is back in Elder Scrolls Online, and Cursed Feathers have become one of the major parts of the event. Considering the addition is a step above the usual Halloween event in Elder Scrolls Online, acquiring these Cursed Feathers can be a bit confusing.

Unfortunately, there isn't too much to help players in the description of the new quest, which is called 'Plucking the Crow.' Players are simply told to kill vile creatures and birds around Tamriel in order to get the Cursed Feathers needed for this quest. However, the quest is much simpler than it may seem, and it only involves the Plunder Skulls for the event.

Using Plunder Skulls to get Cursed Feathers in Elder Scrolls Online

The main (and most reliable) method of getting Cursed Feathers during the Witches Festival in Elder Scrolls Online is by opening up Plunder Skulls. These reward boxes used as Halloween treats are given out frequently during the event and they are earned by completing numerous events or defeating bosses in the game.

When players receive a Plunder Skull, there are all kinds of goods inside, including Cursed Feathers. As long as players have the 'Plucking the Crow' quest active during the event, Cursed Feathers will nearly always appear in the skulls. The numbers will vary, but they usually range from 10 to 20 feathers.

Killing bosses in Delves, World Bosses, Dolmens, and almost anything else will give players Plunder Skulls. Acquiring three or four of these skulls in Elder Scrolls Online should be more than enough to get all 50 Cursed Feathers needed to finish the quest. On top of the feathers, players also have a chance to unlock new motifs if the reward boxes are yellow, but only a certain amount will appear in a day.

How to begin the quest for Cursed Feathers in Elder Scrolls Online

Also Read

To begin the quest, players must head to any location where they can find an event Impresario. These locations are usually found outside any major city and are marked by a box with a star in the map. Witchmother Taerma will appear there as well, or in the Witchmother hideout in Stonefalls, Auridon, and Glenumbra.

After players talk to Taerma and get all of the Cursed Feathers, they can build an effigy and teleport to an Evergloam location. There, players will need to take on a group-based boss called the Crowborne Horror. Defeating this powerful boss will lead to it dropping rewards, thereby ending the quest until the next day in Elder Scrolls Online.

Edited by Atul S