Elder Scrolls 6 location confirmed: New information points towards Hammerfell setting

Elder Scrolls 6 is still a long way off but the never-ending hype for the game is real and lively and Bethesda Game Studios are well aware of it. Just recently during the 25th Anniversary of the Elder Scrolls series, they revealed a video showcasing the beautiful journey they had covered alongside the fans who live and breath their games.

They also revealed some key information about Elder Scrolls 6 which is still far from release and will definitely be a next-generation title. Now aside from the fact that Elder Scrolls 6 will be using a brand new technology such as photogrammetry and motion capture, they also revealed some brand new art which showcased how the landscapes in the upcoming action RPG will look like.

What really caught my eye is the rocky desert landscape they showed almost confirms the rumours surrounding the game that Elder Scrolls 6 is indeed set in Hammerfell, or at least one part of it is. Let me elaborate.

Hammerfell is a vast province in the west of Tamriel. In its northeast lies Skyrim from Elder Scrolls 5 and in its southeast lies Cyrodil from Elder Scrolls 4. Now Hammerfell is an ideal fit for the next Elder Scrolls game because it features a variety of different landscapes that haven't been showcased previously in an Elder Scrolls game.

Hammerfell boasts mountain ranges, grasslands, and deserts that were absent in the previous Elder Scrolls game and thus will provide a completely different atmosphere and a sense of adventure for the fans of the series. Also, unlike Nords in Skyrim, the major race in Hammerfell are Red Guards which had a prominent presence in Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim in some interesting side quests.

The reveal trailer for Elder Scrolls 6 back at E3 2018 did hint at the Hammerfell location seeing the vast barren rocky mountains but the concept art they showcased recently during the 25th anniversary pretty much confirms that the game is indeed set in Hammerfell.

Elder Scrolls 6 still doesn't have a concrete release date or a release window and is unlikely to be released before at least 2021.

What are your thoughts regarding Elder Scrolls 6 location? Tell us in the comments down below.

