Reap the rewards of Elder Scrolls Online's Daedric War Celebration event

Elder Scrolls Online's biggest announcement of the year is barely 5 days away, but the fun never stops in Tamriel. Keeping that in mind, ESO is kicking off 2022 with a special event with special rewards and a few errands to run.

As is customary for all Elder Scrolls Online events, the Daedric War Celebration awards players with a ton of resources, motifs, and more, and event tickets to earn rewards exclusive to this year’s event. This event will also shape the future for new events in Elder Scrolls Online.

Elder Scrolls Online’s new calendar year starts in places of past adventures

The Daedric War Celebration event takes place over the expansion regions of Vvardenfell, Summerset Isles, and Clockwork City. Each zone has its pre-requisite entrance quests which need to be completed before players can travel there. Once players reach any of the regions, they can play any daily quests to get the rewards.

Throughout this event, players will be able to gain an event-specific box called Daedric War Spoils. This reward box can drop from any bosses in the three zones, be it Delve bosses, World bosses, or Trial bosses.

On top of that, doing normal MMO shenanigans also has a chance to drop one of these boxes, and that includes opening treasure chests, closing Abyssal Geysers in Summerset, massacring enemies, and harvesting resources.

For the full runtime of this event, resource nodes in the three regions will have increased rewards. Unfortunately, fishing spots and heavy sacks do not count towards this. But to compensate, Delve bosses, World bosses, and Trial bosses will drop extra rewards as well.

As a bonus, turning in each daily quest and the weekly trial quests will net players double the reward boxes. And if that wasn’t enough, turning in the first quest will give players a Glorious Daedric War Spoils, which guarantees one of the rare spoil-exclusive rewards.

As is customary with all Elder Scrolls Online events, completing one daily quest in Summerset, and Vvardenfell or Clockwork City will reward two event tickets. Just to clarify, players will need to complete one quest in Summerset Isles and one quest in either Vvardenfell or Clockwork City to get two tickets.

So many boxes, so many rewards

Rewards from the Daedric and Glorious Daedric War Spoils are listed below.:

Evergloam Champion Weapon Style pages

Gloam Gryphon Fledgling Pet

Various crafting resources

Motif pages, style materials for motif pages, treasure maps of Vvardenfell, Summerset, and Clockwork City

Trinkets to sell and transmutation crystals

Snowhawk Mage armor style page

Slag Town Diver skin

Thetys Ramarrys’s Bait

Microtized Verminous Fabricant pet fragments (Try spelling that 5 times faster)

Furthermore, World bosses and Delve bosses have a chance to drop the Doctrine Ordinator Style page. Trial bosses from Asylum Sanctorum and Halls of Fabrication have a guaranteed chance to drop this style.

Players should keep in mind that these are tradeable so they can be a good source for some quick cash.

As if all of that wasn’t adequate, the event tickets can also be turned into some 2022 exclusive rewards. The Impresario has stocked herself with three fragments that combine into the Soulfire Dragon Illusion pet.

She will also offer Aureate Anointing Oils, the first fragment of the Scales of Akatosh skin. Running the math, players will need a minimum of 20 tickets to get all the exclusive rewards and have six extra tickets to get a headstart on future events in Elder Scrolls Online.

Both the Soulfire Dragon Illusion pet and the Scales of Akatosh skin will be evolving throughout the year's events. So collectors need to be ready with their calendars and event tickets so they don't miss out on anything.

This event is to remember the past while waiting for the future

As the name suggests, this event is to celebrate the first few years of Elder Scrolls Online’s narrative. It also prepares players for the future of Elder Scrolls Online, where Daedric's meddling may be fewer than players are used to.

Thus as part of the celebrations, Morrowind, Summerset, and Clockwork City DLC are available at half the prices in the crown store. Over the next 10 days, Summerset and Morrowind will cost 1750 crowns and Clockwork City will cost 1000 crowns.

However, if one wishes to experience Elder Scrolls Online fully, they should get a subscription to ESO Plus for a month or two. And if anyone was unsure about jumping into this game, now is the perfect time to do so.

